Indiana State

Woman charged in fatal shooting in Indiana wooded area

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 6 days ago

SALEM, Ind. -- A 35-year-old woman has been charged with reckless homicide in connection with the fatal shooting of a man...

#Shooting#Southern Indiana#Police
The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

