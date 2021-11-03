Woman charged in fatal shooting in Indiana wooded area

Two Naperville teens have been charged in last month's threat made against Naperville Central High School. According to the Naperville Police Department, the juveniles, 15 and 16 years old, each were charged with disorderly conduct, a Class 4 felony. No additional information will be released about the suspects because they're minors. Police officials also said no details will be provided about the specific threat made on Oct. 19.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO