Bitcoin prices soared to a record high as the Bank of England laid out a timetable for the launch of its own cryptocurrency. The coin broke through $68,000 (£50,150) for the first time, meaning it is now up over 110 per cent since the start of the year. Its previous record was in late October, when it hit $67,700 (£49,920).

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO