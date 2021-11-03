HAL BRADY: The commodity of time

Most of us are “recovering grumblers,” but it is so easy to fall back into old habits. A lady in her 80s, rigid and conservative, became cynical. She thought everything modern was bad, and every new change was a disaster. She complained to her minister, “Pastor, it’s a good time to be dead.” Now few of us would be pleased at being compared with this glum person. However, many of us, if we are honest, do not have much room to brag. Deep down we know that one of the things we do best — and perhaps most frequently — is grumble. And our grumbling tends to spill over into everything else. God may have delivered us from sin’s bondage, all right, but we still find plenty of things we don’t like or care for.

