Anderson celebrates Trunk or Treat

Each year our community spends time and effort planning Mainstreet Halloween, and each year the event gets bigger and better. This year was no exception with the presence of a petting zoo, book garden, the biggest haunted house yet, bouncy slide and multiple games- all which trick-o-treaters played for free earning candy, sweets, and prizes. Booths from both the Civic Club, Richards VFD, local churches, and others ensured every child enjoyed their visit. Kara Hughes, librarian for Richards ISD spent time with multiple children helping each pick out books, discussing their favorite authors and encouraging them to read daily. Barbeque by Michael Bauer was also available with a portion of the proceeds from the sales going towards the Richards Civic Club.

GRIMES COUNTY, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO