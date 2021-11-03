CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson celebrates Trunk or Treat

Navasota Examiner
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMain Street in downtown Anderson was transformed...

www.navasotaexaminer.com

Navasota Examiner

Spooktacular time for Mainstreet Halloween

Each year our community spends time and effort planning Mainstreet Halloween, and each year the event gets bigger and better. This year was no exception with the presence of a petting zoo, book garden, the biggest haunted house yet, bouncy slide and multiple games- all which trick-o-treaters played for free earning candy, sweets, and prizes. Booths from both the Civic Club, Richards VFD, local churches, and others ensured every child enjoyed their visit. Kara Hughes, librarian for Richards ISD spent time with multiple children helping each pick out books, discussing their favorite authors and encouraging them to read daily. Barbeque by Michael Bauer was also available with a portion of the proceeds from the sales going towards the Richards Civic Club.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
pinedaleroundup.com

Boo-ndurant Trunk or Treat

BONDURANT – Faced with long distances – often miles – between homes and unpredictable weather at Halloween, some years ago the Bondurant Community Club began its annual Trunk or Treat with jack-o-lanterns and community chili dinner. Kids and adults dress up, decorate their pumpkins and bring side dishes like cornbread, salads and desserts to the spookily lit St. Hubert’s Episcopal Church. This year, on Oct. 29 most activities took place outside – where the kids always end up playing anyway.
BONDURANT, WY
Herald Community Newspapers

Calhoun clubs host Trunk or Treat

Various clubs at Sanford H. Calhoun High School participated in a Trunk or Treat event in the parking lot on Oct. 28. The fundraiser event was organized by the World of Difference Club. Students from the Bellmore-Merrick Central High School District’s Prep for Life, COORE and Prep Academy programs, along...
BELLMORE, NY
zip06.com

Meet and Greet at Clinton Trunk or Treat

Clinton Police Officer Kate Recchia greets visitors Madison Rutkis, 9, Savannah Rutkis, 9, and Logan Corella, 6, as they walk with their grandmother Dianne Millett through Clinton’s Trunk or Treat held on Oct. 29 at the Ethel Peters Recreational Complex. The now-annual event is sponsored by Shoreline Community Women and the Clinton Chamber of Commerce.
MADISON, CT
hometownsource.com

Trunk or treating fun in Apple Valley

The city of Apple Valley hosted a trunk or treat for community members in the parking lot of the Apple Valley Aquatic Center, Saturday, Oct. 30. The event included vehicles from the police, fire and other city departments, activities and chances to get candy or photos taken.
APPLE VALLEY, MN
mcheraldonline.com

Vicksburg Grace Brethren Trunk or Treat

On Thursday, Oct. 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. Vicksburg Grace Brethren Church held its annual Trunk or Treat. Scooby Doo with his Mystery Machine, Mrs. Claus, Day of the Dead, and Frozen were just a few of the themes the group came up with. The children walked from car...
VICKSBURG, PA
Morganton News Herald

GALLERY: Trunk or Treat at Sidetracked

Local residents go into the Halloween spirit on Saturday during a Trunk or Treat event held at Sidetracked Brewery on North Green Street in downtown Morganton.
MORGANTON, NC
thejenatimes.net

Trunk-or-Treat at Jena Elementary

Jena Elementary and Fellowship Elementary Kindergarten and Pre-Kindergarten students trick or treat at different booths of the Trunk or Treat event at JES last week. Missy McEntyre and Kathryn Tyler from the LaSalle Parish School System’s central office hand out candy to Jena Elementary Pre-Kindergarteners at different booths at the Trunk or Treat event at JES last week. Jena Elementary and…
JENA, LA
tricornernews.com

Trunk or Treat moved to firehouse

AMENIA— Though Halloween was just one day away, trick or treaters in the town of Amenia didn’t have to wait long to get their scare on as they stopped by the Trunk or Treat event held on Saturday, Oct. 30. Originally set to be held at Beekman Park, Amenia Recreation...
AMENIA, NY
Newport News-Times

Trunk ‘R Treat draws crowd

There may not have been the usual number of trick-or-treaters going door to door this year, but organized events proved to be popular, like this Trunk ‘R Treat at NewportNaz. Of course the warm, dry weather was likely a factor in more families being out and about. Above, church volunteers hand out treats from the decorated trunks of their cars as costumed children and adults walk through the parking lot. The Peterson family, pictured right, won the first place decorating award for their ’50s diner theme. (Photos by Steve Card)
SOCIETY
lewispnj.com

Canton Kiwanis Trunk or Treat

The Canton Kiwanis Club held their annual costumes contest and trunk or treat event at the Canton School on Halloween night. People’s Bank was one of the decorated trunks that passed out candy to children. The costume contest has been a Canton tradition for many decades.
CANTON, MO
farmerpublishing.com

Fairfax Optimist Club Trunk-or-Treat

The Fairfax Optimist Club hosted a Halloween Trunk-or-Treat event at the City Park Sunday, October 31, 2021. Costumed kiddos had their pictures taken on the park stage, were treated to free hot dogs, chips and juice, and then stopped by all the “trunks” for special treats. Pictured at top are Mad Scientists Abbi and Emmett Umbarger and below are Alicia Straub and Kerry Baker providing treats to the trunk-or-treaters.
FAIRFAX, MO
farmerpublishing.com

Tarkio Rehab Trunk-or-Treat

Kristine Price of Tarkio, above, handed out candy next to her creepy-crawly, spider-webbed vehicle at Tarkio Rehabilitation and Health Care’s Trunk-or-Treat Saturday, October 30, 2021. Around 90 youth, including Eden Hance (witch) and Ava Hance (cat) at right, attended the event. The event is held each year not only for the youth to enjoy, but also for the nursing home residents to be able to see all the costumed kids.
TARKIO, MO
farmerpublishing.com

Westboro Creature Parade and Trunk-or-Treat

The Westboro, Missouri, United Methodist Church hosted a Halloween Creature Parade and Trunk-or-Treat Sunday, October 31, 2021. The kids met in front of KJ’s restaurant on Main Street then paraded to the Methodist Church where there were several vehicles set up for the Trunk-or-Treat. (Lanette Hogue photo)
WESTBORO, MO
kingstonthisweek.com

Community spirit on display at Trunk or Treat

It was a warm-up the day before the real thing. The 2021 edition of Trunk or Treat took place on Saturday afternoon. The annual family-friendly Halloween weekend event was held at Centennial Road Church on the northern outskirts of Brockville. For the second year, there was also a Trunk or Treat location in Prescott.
FESTIVAL
millburysutton.com

Trunk or Treat, jack-o-lanterns: Sutton celebrates Halloween weekend

SUTTON -- It was a weekend for jack-o-lanterns, costumes and lots of candy. At the Dudley Gendron American Legion Post 414 on Oct. 31, members and their families staged a Trunk or Treat. Youngsters got to explore about a dozen stations and meet various characters, from Waldo to Scooby-Doo and a couple of witches.
SUTTON, MA
Killeen Daily Herald

Grace Lutheran hosts trunk or treat

Families turned out in costume to welcome trick-or-treaters during Halloween’s “Trunk or Treat” at Grace Lutheran Church. Held in the church’s parking lot, Grace Lutheran’s parking lot provided food, games and a safe place for trick-or-treaters. More than anything, attendees said the event was a way to bring the community together.
KILLEEN, TX
KEYC

Trunk or Treat returns to Taylor Library

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The North Mankato Taylor Library hosted its annual Trunk or Treat event Sunday. The annual event offered safe and friendly trick-or-treating and offered kids a chance to meet members of the North Mankato Fire and Police Departments. The event ran from 4 to 6 Sunday and...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
mysoutex.com

World Fellowship Church Trunk a Treat

The Word Fellowship Church, Highway 181 South and Farm-to-Market Road 1145 (Flax Plant Road), in Kenedy will host a Trunk a Treat event, “Be a Light,” from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31. The Word Fellowship Church. This is a free event for the community and surrounding areas.
KENEDY, TX

