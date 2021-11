It's the most wonderful time of the year! Sorry, let's rephrase that. This is the best time of year for those feeling particularly festive in the kitchen. We are blessed with the smells and tastes of some egg nog on Christmas, delicious latkes for Hanukkah, and some champagne on New Year's. Let us just say that this season our hearts and stomachs are full of love and a whole lotta food. This brings us to the greatest holiday of them all ... Thanksgiving. Our forefathers sacrificed it all so we can break bread with our nearest and dearest on the most utmost important of days.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO