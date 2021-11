Developing triple A games can be really stressful: years of sacrifices dedicated to solving continuous problems and managing hundreds of talents, which often do not even represent a guarantee of success in a market that is now competitive at monstrous levels. For heaven’s sake, not all the projects in circulation are so overwhelming, but the fact that the zenith of videogame development frequently corresponds to a long list of work traumas is demonstrated by the many “illustrious returns” to the magical world of independent software houses, where – if nothing else – you don’t have to deal with production machines that are so huge that they are almost impossible to control.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO