CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Danny Trejo’s Far Cry 6 mission removed from the game after appearing early

By Klein Felt
mobilesyrup.com
 6 days ago

Ubisoft has removed a Far Cry 6 tie-in mission that featured actor Danny Trejo that went live before it was ready to see the light of day. The ‘Dani & Danny vs Everybody’ mission accidentally released earlier this week but was meant...

mobilesyrup.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Far Cry 6's Messages From El Presidente Are Spurring Debate Among Fans And Critics

With so many games constantly fighting for our attention and playtime, Ubisoft is turning to an interesting marketing strategy to get gamers to boot up Far Cry 6. Players who haven't jumped into Yara for a while are getting emails from Ubisoft trying to get them back into the game. What's more, these emails are presented as if they're messages directly from Giancarlo Esposito's El Presidente character, aggressively taunting players to jump back in to take him down.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
waytoomany.games

Review – Far Cry 6

I treat the mainline Far Cry games as some of my favorite dumb fun comfort food in gaming. I usually despise their spinoffs, with Primal being one of the most boring AAA games I’ve played this generation. Although, when it comes to giving me a sandbox full of guns, wildlife, explosions, and a charismatic dictator to murder, I always look forward to playing them, despite the shortcomings that usually come with a staple “open world Ubisoft game”. Far Cry 6 might actually be the culmination of this specific niche, being the dumbest, but also the smartest; the funniest, but also the most emotionally packed open world shooter the company has ever put out.
VIDEO GAMES
lrmonline.com

Ubisoft Music Releases Far Cry 6: Complete Original Game Soundtrack

At the beginning of October Ubisoft released Far Cry 6, the next installment of the very popular franchise. While you island-hop looking to take down the dictator Anton Castillo, you may have noticed the much-improved music. As a Latino, I have had a great time playing this game with the awesome variety of Latin music that is featured in the game. This led me to look for the soundtrack as I wanted to experience some of the music during my day.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Trejo
vg247.com

Ubisoft is taunting Far Cry 6 players for dropping the game

Those who have played Far Cry 6 but have dropped the game, or only spent a few hours of their time playing it, are receiving emails from Ubisoft mocking them for the lack of time invested in the recently released FPS. These emails, which feature jabs from the game’s primary antagonist El Presidente Anton Castillo, make fun of players for leaving Yara in the clutches of his dictatorial control.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'Far Cry 6' Players Are Getting Shady Emails From Ubisoft For Not Playing Enough

Games don’t always grab us. There are times where we pick up the newest titles everyone is talking about, or the continuation of a series that we’ve really enjoyed, and not felt compelled to play it. You might just have something else you like more at that moment, perhaps you’re busy, or maybe it’s not everything you dreamed of. In any case, we’ve all stopped playing a game here and there just… because. But players of Ubisoft’s new Far Cry 6 are surprised that if they’ve not played enough of the game, they’ll get an email mocking their efforts.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Far Cry 6 Stuck on Black Screen After Update on Launch Fix

Some players who purchased Far Cry 6 on PC are getting a black screen when they launch the game after an update. Unfortunately, no error text appears, and simple fixes like restarting the computer don’t do anything to fix it. Fortunately, the method to solve the issue with a black screen after updating Far Cry 6 is simple.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Far Cry 6 Wiki Guide

This page of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about the El Rubi Unique Shotgun, including how to get it, where to find it, and what its mod loadout is. To find every Unique Weapon, be sure to visit our Unique Weapons Locations, or...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Far Cry 6#The Dani Danny#Machete#Farcrygame#Mobilesyrup
altchar.com

Far Cry 6 is now spamming people's emails if they quit

Ubisoft is not in a particularly good place when it comes to public opinion right now. Allegations of employee mistreatment, coupled with video game announcements that can only be described as extremely out of touch, are painting a pretty bad image of the company and now it seems like they decided to alienate even more people.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Is Danny Trejo in Far Cry 6?

A new mission featuring Danny Trejo was released too early in Far Cry 6, according to Ubisoft. The mission saw the game's lead Dani Rojas team alongside the action star in a chaotic gunfight mission, and has since been removed due to it being "incomplete." Ubisoft Removes Early Version of...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

Murderer’s Creed Valhalla Is Ubisoft’s 2nd Largest Revenue Producing Sport to Date; Far Cry 6 Participant Playtime Up 25% In comparison with Far Cry 5

The ‘outstanding ongoing success’ of Murderer’s Creed Valhalla was singled out by Ubisoft CFO Frédérick Duguet as one of many major drivers behind the corporate’s stable efficiency in its Q2 2021 report. According to the press release, the sport launched final 12 months is now the second-largest revenue producing title in Ubisoft’s historical past and it might hold going upward given that there is extra content material scheduled to be launched in 2022, such because the rumored Daybreak of Ragnarok enlargement.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Far Cry 6 Players Agree That This Change Could Drastically Improve The Game

Far Cry fans have a brand new installment available this year. With Far Cry 6, we got a large open world map to explore and a tropical setting. Although, there have been some complaints about one particular attribute. It looks like players are a bit upset that NPCs are not as varied or as dense in this latest installment. Now on Reddit, players are chiming in on what Ubisoft should bring into the game.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Ubisoft
Polygon

For a legally blind player, Far Cry 6’s accessibility options are empowering

The Far Cry games promise a reliable story — a war, a sadistic villain, and a swath of dead bodies strewn across a sprawling world. They can be written via Mad Libs at this point. But as a legally blind player with a strong visual disability, I’m less concerned about the who, why, or where than I am about the how of it all: How does the gunplay feel, and how effective will I be in the fight? In Ubisoft’s Far Cry 6, guerrilla fighters say that democracy is their true freedom, but for me, it’s an accessibility menu that allows me to improve as a soldier while I explore the vast world of Yara.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy