Danny Trejo’s Far Cry 6 mission removed from the game after appearing early

Games don’t always grab us. There are times where we pick up the newest titles everyone is talking about, or the continuation of a series that we’ve really enjoyed, and not felt compelled to play it. You might just have something else you like more at that moment, perhaps you’re busy, or maybe it’s not everything you dreamed of. In any case, we’ve all stopped playing a game here and there just… because. But players of Ubisoft’s new Far Cry 6 are surprised that if they’ve not played enough of the game, they’ll get an email mocking their efforts.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO