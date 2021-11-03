Danny Trejo’s Far Cry 6 mission removed from the game after appearing early

I treat the mainline Far Cry games as some of my favorite dumb fun comfort food in gaming. I usually despise their spinoffs, with Primal being one of the most boring AAA games I’ve played this generation. Although, when it comes to giving me a sandbox full of guns, wildlife, explosions, and a charismatic dictator to murder, I always look forward to playing them, despite the shortcomings that usually come with a staple “open world Ubisoft game”. Far Cry 6 might actually be the culmination of this specific niche, being the dumbest, but also the smartest; the funniest, but also the most emotionally packed open world shooter the company has ever put out.
Comments / 0