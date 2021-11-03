CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catskill, NY

Catskill accident snarls morning traffic

By Bill Williams Columbia-Greene Media
hudsonvalley360.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCATSKILL — Traffic was backed up Tuesday morning following a two-car collision in Catskill. The crash was reported at about 7:05 a.m., on Route 23B, at the off ramp from...

www.hudsonvalley360.com

Comments / 4

Guinness Gal
5d ago

I’ve lived here my whole life and I’ve never seen as many accidents as this year! We have experienced an influx of people moving here from NYC and from a lot of other states I’ve noticed! With the all these people there are different driving styles mixed all together! Unfortunately our roadways don’t cater to that! Even the village I noticed has too many people that once would have left after Labor Day! We’re all going to have to slow down or these accidents will continue

Reply(2)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas 10 former White House aides

WASHINGTON (AP) — House investigators have issued subpoenas to 10 more former officials who worked for Donald Trump at the end of his presidency, an effort to find out more about what the president was doing and saying as his supporters violently stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in a bid to overturn his defeat.
POTUS
CBS News

Pfizer asks FDA to authorize booster shot for all adults

Pfizer announced Tuesday it is asking the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to authorize booster doses of its COVID-19 vaccine for all adults, ages 18 and older. The request comes a month and a half after the FDA authorized boosters for seniors and other higher-risk adults. The company says new...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Catskill, NY
The Associated Press

Probe finds Trump officials repeatedly violated Hatch Act

NEW YORK (AP) — At least 13 former Trump administration officials violated the law by intermingling campaigning with their official government duties, according to a new federal investigation released Tuesday. The report from the Office of Special Counsel says the officials broke the law without consequence and with the administration’s...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Control#Traffic Accident#Ford#Catskill Fire Company#Catskill Ambulance

Comments / 0

Community Policy