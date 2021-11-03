Catskill accident snarls morning traffic
CATSKILL — Traffic was backed up Tuesday morning following a two-car collision in Catskill. The crash was reported at about 7:05 a.m., on Route 23B, at the off ramp from...www.hudsonvalley360.com
CATSKILL — Traffic was backed up Tuesday morning following a two-car collision in Catskill. The crash was reported at about 7:05 a.m., on Route 23B, at the off ramp from...www.hudsonvalley360.com
I’ve lived here my whole life and I’ve never seen as many accidents as this year! We have experienced an influx of people moving here from NYC and from a lot of other states I’ve noticed! With the all these people there are different driving styles mixed all together! Unfortunately our roadways don’t cater to that! Even the village I noticed has too many people that once would have left after Labor Day! We’re all going to have to slow down or these accidents will continue
Comments / 4