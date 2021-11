BOSTON (CBS) — Chaim Bloom said over the weekend that the Red Sox will look to sign Eduardo Rodriguez to a long-term deal this offseason. But they are not alone and will reportedly have some competition from at least one AL team. The Los Angeles Angels are reportedly looking to add an impact starter this offseason and have already shown interest in Rodriguez, according to MLB Insider Jon Morosi. Los Angeles has also expressed interest in fellow southpaw Robbie Ray. Boston offered Rodriguez a qualifying offer over the weekend, and the 28-year-old has until Nov. 17 to accept or decline the one-year,...

MLB ・ 14 HOURS AGO