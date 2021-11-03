New Sun Valley Video Highlights All the Best Things About Winter in Idaho

UPDATE: Kootenai County Sheriff's officials said the two women who went missing from Pendleton, Oregon were found in the Panhandle National Forest after a hunter located one of the women deceased Friday morning. The hunter called emergency dispatch at around 11:45 a.m. after finding the elder woman in the Solitaire Saddle area. The hunter guided law enforcement to the victim. A search of the area found the gold minivan with the other woman inside, alive. The sheriff's office said it looked like the two women had gotten lost and confused while following their GPS and ended up in the Forest where their vehicle had broken down. The mother tried to walk for help but died from exposure. The woman who stayed with the van was her daughter, who is mentally disabled. Family was headed to the area to pick her up.

