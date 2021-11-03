CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNovember is the time of year to give thanks, not only for family... but the family you choose yourself! So plan Friendsgiving to toast to those you like most. And Visit Marshall will help you host!. To prepare for your Friendsgiving spread, come shop...

visitmarshallmn.com

Refinery29

These 10 Latinx-Owned Products Are Officially Friendsgiving Essentials

The all-you-can-eat holiday dinners are just on the horizon. The first one on the list? Thanksgiving, merely a few weeks away. And, maybe just as anticipated, is Friendsgiving, the unofficial holiday for celebrating with your chosen family. Whether you roast a turkey or just throw a potluck, it's a perfect opportunity to get your friends together for a homemade dinner with some drinks and bochinche on the side. It's also a time when the traditional and the new mix happily — some people love to share their grandma's closely-guarded recipes with friends, others use it as a chance to show off a new cocktail recipe they've been perfecting. Whatever the style of your Friendsgiving, these Latinx-owned brands will make your Friendsgiving a holiday-themed get worth remembering. From wines and tequilas to sofrito and chocolate edibles, keep scrolling to add these party-ready must-haves to cart, just in time for that big holiday dinner.
RECIPES
Elite Daily

You Can Host Your Own Friends-Themed Friendsgiving With These Turkey Day Tips

Rachel Green in Friends might’ve said Thanksgiving is a time you “should not want to be together, together,” but it’s actually the perfect time to reflect on the love you have for your family and friends around a table full of food. This holiday season, you can spice up your gathering by hosting a Friends-themed Friendsgiving so that you actually, maybe, want to be together around the table. However, before you invite everyone over, you’ll want to make sure you have the perfect Central Perk details to make it a feast to remember.
CELEBRATIONS
Essence

Branzino Over Turkey And Other Ways To Remix Your Friendsgiving Celebration This Year

Chef Nyesha Arrington and S. Pellegrino are teaming up to help you do some unconventional dishes as friends reunite this holiday season. While there’s some debate on when exactly the holiday season begins (some say Nov. 1, others believe it’s the day after Thanksgiving), there’s no doubt that people are currently planning, with excitement, how they’re going to celebrate with loved ones. After the pandemic threw a wrench in plans last year, it’s go big or stay home for many people. But just because you may want to go “big” doesn’t mean whatever you cook, namely for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, needs to be heavy — or the same old traditional dishes for that matter. This is especially true for those looking to celebrate Friendsgiving, the occasion where friends come together to collaborate and dine on a meal around Thanksgiving. Nyesha Arrington, Top Chef alum and star of the upcoming cooking competition show Next Level Chef with Gordon Ramsay, knows a thing or two about doing Friendsgiving right — but with a twist.
RECIPES
Elite Daily

12 Traditions To Start With Your Friends This Friendsgiving And Continue Forever

When you have a crew of besties around, going around the table and saying what you're most thankful for is easy. Your squad is basically the family you choose, which is why hosting Friendsgiving to celebrate how blessed you are with all of your friends around can be so fun and wholesome. If you can't make it home for the official Thanksgiving holiday, relying on Friendsgiving is the second best thing. However, the best of both worlds features both: a pre-Thanksgiving feast with your besties and another on Turkey Day with your family. No matter when or where you celebrate, it’s always a good time to start some new Friendsgiving traditions that you'll want to continue forever with your pals.
CELEBRATIONS
Elite Daily

These Friendsgiving Themes Will Make Your Celebration So Special

Friendsgiving is a fun and wholesome way to spend time with the people who aren’t officially your family but are definitely your people. It’s a day to celebrate with your besties and remember just how thankful you all are for each other. But if you’ve been doing traditional Friendsgivings for a while now, or maybe just want to throw a particularly special one for the first time, you can get creative by enjoying these Friendsgiving theme ideas that are stuffed with Instagrammable joy.
CELEBRATIONS
Food Beast

Wine and Cannabis Pairings That Go Perfect With Your Friendsgiving Dinner

The holidays are fast approaching. Retailers already have their jingle playlists on repeat and temperatures have noticeably dipped. Whether you’ve been holed up at home or have returned to work, we could all use a break from our daily 1, 2 step. Since social gatherings are back in effect, no...
DRINKS
Elite Daily

32 Friendsgiving Instagram Captions For Gourd Times With Your Besties

Get your bread baskets ready, because Thanksgiving 2021 is right around the corner. Whether you’re in it for the stuffing or you’d rather fill up on turkey, I think everyone can agree it’s the people you spend the day with that matter most. If you’ll be doing a separate celebration with your besties, these Friendsgiving Instagram captions for 2021 are sure to help you look back fondly on all the feast-ivities.
INTERNET
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
Thrillist

9 Vacation Home Rentals Perfect for a Friendsgiving Getaway

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work. Thanksgiving is, in theory, the best holiday of the year because...
SHOPPING
365thingsinhouston.com

Line Dancing Friendsgiving at Neon Boots Dancehall & Saloon

Jump into your cowboy boots and line dance for a good cause in Spring Branch. The LGBTQ+ friendly bar will have networking, light bites, drinks and fun. The Thursday night event will benefit Tony’s Place mission, which focuses on eliminating homelessness for LGBTQ+ youth. Admission. Tickets range from $20 to...
HOMELESS
EatThis

The #1 Worst Eating Habit That Ages You Faster, Says Expert

We all age—there's no stopping it. Despite our best efforts to make ourselves look young and stay youthful, our bodies will start to wrinkle and grow grey hairs and our brains will (hopefully) be all the wiser over the years. Nevertheless, there are ways some of our actions on this earth can result in adding even more years to our lives, including what we eat. This is why it's important to eliminate any terrible eating habits that can age you faster, like regularly eating ultra-processed foods.
NUTRITION
Popculture

McDonald's Replacement in Your Local Walmart is the Polar Opposite of Fast Food

McDonald's closed down the restaurant spaces it used to operate inside of Walmart stores over the last decade, and now a competitor is moving in to fill the gap. According to a report by Eat This, Not That, Shawarma Press is buying up much of the real estate in Walmart stores. This new development in the fast-food brand wars has fans laughing.
FOOD & DRINKS
ksl.com

Have You Seen This? This gorilla has better moves than you ever will

THE DANCE FLOOR — I remember very vividly being 9 years old and seeing "West Side Story" for the first time. Something about that movie made me realize how athletic and cool dancing is. Maybe it was the leaps and twists the actors were doing, but I thought it was awesome.
ANIMALS
Only In Ohio

Head To Four Mile Bakery In Ohio For Authentic Amish Wagon Wheel Donuts The Size Of A Dinner Plate

Is there anything better than a made-from-scratch donut? How about a made-from-scratch donut the size of a dinner plate? That’s exactly what you’ll find when you visit Four Mile Bakery. Home to some of the most mouthwatering wagon wheel donuts in Ohio, this beloved bakeshop belongs at the very top of your bucket list. In addition to donuts, you can also look forward to finding all kinds of local goodies and treasures. Here’s more on what you can look forward to when you visit Four Mile Bakery in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
Elite Daily

Distance Has Nothing On These 10 Virtual Friendsgiving Games For Your Squad

A true friendship can thrive long distance and be celebrated on holidays like Friendsgiving with a sweet, virtual party. While your turkey's in the oven, you and your friends can have fun on Zoom from the comforts of your own homes with these virtual Friendsgiving games. Who said game night needed to be under one roof, anyway? With a little creativity and some competitive spirit, your friend group can have the most epic celebration no matter where everyone's located this year.
VIDEO GAMES
Elite Daily

TikTok Recipe Hacks That’ll Totally Impress Your Besties On Friendsgiving

As soon as Halloween is over, your group chat starts to make Friendsgiving plans. While it may not be the time to call dibs on certain dishes you’ll be bringing to the potluck, you can check out these TikTok recipe hacks for Friendsgiving to get an idea or two of what you can bring to the table. TikTok isn’t just your go-to app for holiday decor inspo and festive makeup looks, but it’s also a place to find some super easy Friendsgiving recipes and hacks to make the holiday go off without a hitch.
RECIPES
Elite Daily

These Friendsgiving Ice Creams Feature Flavors Like Turkey And Cranberry Sauce

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, which means it’s time dive into some turkey, cranberries, and mashed potatoes. But now there’s a whole new way to enjoy your fave fall flavors. You can put a chilly twist on your Turkey Day meal with Salt & Straw’s new Friendsgiving series, which features five classic Thanksgiving dishes in ice cream form. If you’re ready to try out bold flavor combos like a turkey and cranberry sauce ice cream, here’s where to buy Salt & Straw’s Friendsgiving ice cream.
FOOD & DRINKS

