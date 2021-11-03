Chef Nyesha Arrington and S. Pellegrino are teaming up to help you do some unconventional dishes as friends reunite this holiday season. While there’s some debate on when exactly the holiday season begins (some say Nov. 1, others believe it’s the day after Thanksgiving), there’s no doubt that people are currently planning, with excitement, how they’re going to celebrate with loved ones. After the pandemic threw a wrench in plans last year, it’s go big or stay home for many people. But just because you may want to go “big” doesn’t mean whatever you cook, namely for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, needs to be heavy — or the same old traditional dishes for that matter. This is especially true for those looking to celebrate Friendsgiving, the occasion where friends come together to collaborate and dine on a meal around Thanksgiving. Nyesha Arrington, Top Chef alum and star of the upcoming cooking competition show Next Level Chef with Gordon Ramsay, knows a thing or two about doing Friendsgiving right — but with a twist.

