It’s not often that a judge will deny the victim a request to lift an injunction against the man she said abused her. Nor do lawyers often–if at all–yell at their client and order them out of the courtroom. That’s usually the judge’s job. Both of those things happened this afternoon in Circuit Judge Terence Perkins’s courtroom at the Flagler County courthouse in a public example of a frequent phenomenon as victims realign with their alleged abuser, and find themselves at odds with the judicial system whose protection they’d recently sought.

FLAGLER COUNTY, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO