MURPHY: New maps, new political intrigue

Well, this sure looks familiar. It is a case of déjà vu as Wisconsin Republicans roll out the new legislative boundaries they hope to adopt. The voting maps are almost identical to the ones drawn ten years ago, and that is no coincidence. Republicans who control the Legislature are given the power to draw the maps and they are doing so to protect their majority. Their proposal keeps most voters where they are, and that is because the current boundaries give republicans the best chance to win. Under their map, 62 of Wisconsin’s 99 Assembly seats have a higher concentration of republicans than the state as a whole, according to Common Cause of Wisconsin. Ten years ago, when the current gerrymandered maps were drawn, they moved over 2 million voters into new voting districts. The districts they created were packed and stacked. Their candidates couldn’t lose. Even though more people in Wisconsin voted for democratic candidates, republicans continue to have a big majority in both the Assembly and Senate. These maps are certain to be vetoed by Governor Evers and ultimately a court, or more likely several courts, will have to sort it out. But is unfortunate our elected officials are abusing their power to draw maps that are once again among the most gerrymandered in the nation.

POLITICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO