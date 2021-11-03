CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Data seriously mischaracterized

By From Larry Masterman, CEM, NHDP Weaverville
trinityjournal.com
 8 days ago

Thank you, Stephanie Kormeier, for challenging Mark Medinnus’ interpretation of data to support his opposition to California’s newest (but certainly not only) vaccine mandate for public school students. Medinnus’ letter illustrates the dangers of both “research” by those not trained to conduct it accurately and objectively, and cherry-picking findings to reinforce...

www.trinityjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

U.S. Surgeon General: Americans could get to the point where they "learn to live with" COVID-19

COVID-19 is likely to become a long-term issue for Americans to "learn to live with," according to U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy. "As we look to the future, I think what is likely to happen is that there will be coronavirus around for some period of time. But I do think we can knock it down in terms of its severity, and second, we can reduce the number of cases," Murthy told "CBS Mornings."
PUBLIC HEALTH
trinityjournal.com

Supporting criterion to not vaccinate children

In his online comment to my recent letter to the editor, Trinity Bob was concerned with my use of the VAERS vaccine-related death count of 7,437. I would like to respond to his concern by sharing the research that supports my use of this number. Bradford Hill’s criteria of causation...
ETNA, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID: UCSF Health Expert Optimistic Vaccines, Boosters Will Prevent Surge In Cases This Winter

SAN RAFAEL (KPIX) — There has been a recent increase in COVID cases according the California’s Department of Public Health. The surge has prompted speculation among health officials colder weather keeping people indoors and waning immunity to the vaccine maybe contributing factors. Marin has an incredibly high vaccination rate but even that county has seen an increase in COVID cases, of late. It’s especially concerning considering this is the time of year that we saw a significant spike in 2020. COVID cases hovered around 3000 per day in the state last October but skyrocketed to more than 58,000 by December. UCSF epidemiologist...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Fox News

Trump surgeon general speaks out on vaccinating kids

Dr. Jerome Adams, who served as U.S. surgeon general under former President Trump, said Wednesday that he will be getting his 11-year-old daughter vaccinated against COVID-19 as the benefits clearly outweigh the risks. "It's really just about doing everything we can to protect our children and give them the best...
POTUS
Fortune

Side effects of the COVID vaccine in kids under 12

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. On Tuesday, the FDA advisory panel backed emergency authorization of a 10-microgram dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, which is equivalent to one-third of the dose given to adults. If the FDA and CDC follow the recommendations of the panel, a vaccine for younger children is expected to be available by the end of next week.
KIDS
CBS Minnesota

‘Denied Without Any Questions’: Health Care Workers Sue Minnesota Hospital Over Vaccine Mandate

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  Some Minnesota health care workers are suing over the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Twenty employees of Northfield Hospital and Clinics, some with serious health concerns, have been fired for refusing the shot. They call it a “blanket denial” of their exemptions. It’s why their attorney believes this makes the case stand out. Monday was Robyn Hobmeier’s first day unemployed in her adult life after spending 14 years as a register nurse at Northfield Hospital. “November of last year I was diagnosed with breast cancer,” Hobmeier said. A double mastectomy lead to an infection and a positive COVID case this past summer....
NORTHFIELD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Infectious Diseases#Ama#Covid 19#Americans#Micp#Nhdp
CBS San Francisco

Sonoma County Expands Flu Shot Requirement To Senior Care, In-Home Care Workers

SONOMA COUNTY (CBS SF) – Health officials in Sonoma County are expanding a requirement to receive this year’s flu shot to cover all employees in senior care, along with in-home care workers. According to the order issued by Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase, the revised requirement covers workers in adult and senior care facilities, in-home care workers and home health aides, hospice workers and those at Regional Centers serving people with developmental and intellectual disabilities. Employees in the above sectors must receive the flu vaccine by November 30. Officials said workers who receive a medical exemption or religious accommodation from the flu...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Watauga Democrat

Man with vaccine side-effect has message for unvaccinated

Anthony Flint, who claims to have developed Guillain-Barré syndrome after his Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccination, discusses the rare autoimmune disorder and why he is still urging others to get vaccinated. Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Best Life

Eating This Once a Week Slashes Risk of Alzheimer's by 34 Percent, Study Says

While we can't escape the aging process, getting older looks different for everyone, both in how it affects us physically and mentally. One thing many of us worry about is that the older we get, the more likely we are to lose our memories. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2014, there were an estimated 5 million adults 65 and older in the country with dementia, and by 2060, that number is expected to go up to almost 14 million. But that doesn't mean developing the disease is increasing inevitable. There are ways to reduce your risk of developing dementia, including making small changes to what you eat and drink. In fact, one study has found that eating this popular fruit once a week can slash your Alzheimer's risk by up to 34 percent. To see what snack you should be having more often for the sake of your brain, read on.
HEALTH
EatThis

If You Spot This in Your Mouth, You're at Risk for Heart Attack, Says Study

There are many risk factors for heart attacks—age, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and genetics included—per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, there are also less obvious conditions that can determine your likelihood of experiencing a major cardiovascular event. According to one study, there is even a dental condition that can even come into play. Read on to find out what it is.—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Signs you are low in Vitamin D

What is vitamin D? Our body uses it to absorb minerals like calcium and phosphorus. That makes your teeth and bones strong. Vitamin D also supports your muscles, nerves and immune system. You can get it from sunshine on your skin and from eating eggs, fatty fish and fortified foods like milk and cereal.
HEALTH
International Business Times

8-Year-Old Suffers Shocking COVID-19 Side Effect, Leaving Her In Constant Pain

An 8-year-old girl in Union County, North Carolina, lost all her toenails and suffered other side effects after contracting COVID-19, her mother revealed. The girl, identified as Addie, contracted the virus one week into the school year after she stayed in a classroom where most of her classmates did not wear masks, WSOC-TV Channel 9 reported.
UNION COUNTY, NC
erienewsnow.com

Covid-19 vaccine debate takes a strange turn

The Covid-19 vaccine debate is getting weird. On Twitter, Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz accused Big Bird of pushing "Government propaganda...for your 5 year old!" after the Muppet tweeted about getting the shot in his wing. CNN aired a special on Saturday with "Sesame Street" to explain the vaccine to...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Knowridge Science Report

This old drug can save your life from COVID-19

In a new study from McMaster University, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine, with another 733 receiving a placebo, between Jan. 15 to Aug. 6...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
spring.org.uk

A Frequent Symptom Of Vitamin D Deficiency

It is estimated that up to 70 percent of people could have a vitamin D deficiency. Depression and pain can both be signs of vitamin D deficiency, research suggests. As well as low mood, the most important symptoms of depression are:. Decreased interest in life. Energy loss. Concentration problems. People...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy