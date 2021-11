HIGHWAY 299: Emergency work will be taking place from Cedar Flat to 3.5 miles east of Big Bar, for an indefinite timeframe. Highway 299 will be closed 7 a.m. to 7 p.m Monday through Saturday from post mile 14.8 (Cedar Flat) to post mile 31 (east of Big Bar). During this closure period, there will be three openings at 7:30 a.m., noon and 4:15 p.m. To ensure you’ll get through during the openings, arrive no more than 15 minutes prior to the open time. Traffic that is in line at the opening times will be escorted via pilot car simultaneously from both sides. From 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., one way traffic control will be in effect. Sunday, one way traffic control will be in place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

BIG BAR, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO