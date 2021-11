The 76ers have had practice dealing with undermanned rosters. They’re going to have to lean on those experiences in the coming days, if not a little longer. The Sixers (5-2) will be without starters Tobias Harris and Danny Green in Wednesday’s matchup against the Chicago Bulls at the Wells Fargo Center. Harris, who is vaccinated, will miss his second straight game due to the NBA COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Meanwhile, Green is sidelined with left hamstring tightness.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO