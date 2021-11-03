Stephon Gilmore disappointed in how Patriots 'handled my situation with my injury'

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's action in Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:. Broncos defense smothers Cowboys' potent offense. In the first game of the post-Von Miller era, Vic Fangio's defense dominated. Denver's secondary clamped down on Dallas' talented receivers like white on rice. The front pushed the pocket, never allowing Dak Prescott to get comfortable, and got persistent pressure from the edge. Rookie Jonathon Cooper, helping replace Miller, made his presence felt, generating two sacks and five quarterback pressures. It was complete domination from Denver's D, which held Prescott to 5-of-14 (35.7%) passing and 75 yards in the first half. A Cowboys offense that came in scoring 40 points per game generated just five first downs and 122 yards with 11:18 left in the fourth quarter before garbage-time stat-packing. The Cowboys scored all their points and gained 140 of 290 yards after the game was 30-0.
