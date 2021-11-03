CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Donkey Kong gets his own film starring Seth Rogen

By Addin
gamingideology.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnlike Chris Pratt as Mario, most fans liked the cast of the moment when the voice cast for the Super Mario movie was presented Donkey Kong passed with Seth Rogen. They will be happy...

gamingideology.com

Comments / 0

Related
Destructoid

Donkey Kong movie rumored to be the next Illumination film after Mario

Seth Rogen is our new Donkey Kong, which means King K. Rool has to be…. Are we ready for a Nintendo cinematic universe? Illumination and Nintendo’s animated Mario movie for December 2022 might be the start of something grander. According to sources at entertainment site Giant Freakin Robot, there’s also going to be a Donkey Kong movie — and yes, Seth Rogen will reprise his role. (We live in quite the timeline.)
MOVIES
Videogamer.com

The Super Mario Bros Movie may already be getting a Donkey Kong spin-off

Though the upcoming animated Super Mario Bros Movie may be some months away, the rumour mill is already grinding on reports of a Donkey Kong spin-off. That’s according to movie website Giant Freakin Robot, as spotted by Video Games Chronicle. They’re citing “trusted and proven inside sources” as claiming that Seth Rogen has signed on for a solo Donkey Kong movie at Illumination. There’s not much in the way of additional detail. However, the site also notes other cast members from the Super Mario animated movie could also appear in what could be the start of a connected Nintendo cinematic universe.
MOVIES
My Nintendo News

Rumour: Nintendo & Illumination are working on a Donkey Kong movie next, DK voiced by Seth Rogan

A juicy new rumour has appeared online which suggests that Nintendo and animation company Illumination partnership won’t end after the Super Mario Movie as both companies are working on a Donkey Kong Movie. Seth Rogan will apparently be voicing the loveable giant ape in both the Super Mario Movie in a side kick role and then fully in an upcoming Donkey Kong Movie. Another cast member in the Donkey Kong Movie will be Cranky Kong, who is said to be voiced by Fred Armisen. The Mario Movie will be released in cinemas on 21st December, 2022 and the rumoured Donkey Kong Movie is scheduled for a 2023 release.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Rogen
Person
Chris Pratt
epicstream.com

Donkey Kong Solo Animated Movie Rumored to Be in the Works

A Donkey Kong animated movie starring Seth Rogen is rumored to be in the works. Recently, we learned that Illumination is working on a Super Mario Bros. animated film with Chris Pratt leading the voice cast as Mario. There were reports that it will be the start of a partnership between Illumination and Nintendo as they are setting up an animated movie franchise based on the video game company's IP.
MOVIES
nintendowire.com

In an growing chain of surreal movie announcements, solo Seth Rogan Donkey Kong movie reportedly in the works

It’s been over a month since Shigeru Miyamoto himself announced the cast for the Super Mario Bros. animated film from Illumination, and this week has brought a one-two punch of related news: first, that star and new Mario voicer Chris Pratt has purr-loined the position of Garfield in a new feature, drawing much ire, and now that Seth Rogan – already announced as Donkey Kong in the Mario movie – is getting a solo movie for the big ape, also from Illumination according to Giant Freakin Robot.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Guardians Star Arrives on Set For His Final MCU Film

All good things must come to an end, and Marvel star Dave Bautista, best known for his portrayal of Drax the Destroyer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is hanging up his Marvel role with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3. Today, the actor arrives on set for his final MCU outing alongside Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Vin Diesel (Groot), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Karen Gillan (Nebula), and more.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giant Freakin Robot#Super Mario Odyssey#Vgc
Popculture

Ryan Reynolds Reveals the Real Reason He's Taking a Break From Making Movies

Even movie stars need breaks. Ryan Reynolds announced on Instagram in October that he was taking "a sabbatical from movie making" after completing filming on his upcoming holiday comedy Spirited, and he clarified his decision at Monday's WSJ Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards. "I'm just trying to create a little bit more space for my family and time with them," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "You know, you don't really get that time back."
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Tab

Just a roundup of every single woman Pete Davidson has been romantically linked to

Over the years certain male celebrities have been notorious for dating a LOT of fellow female celebrities. Think of Leonardo DiCaprio or John Mayer, they’re talented, successful men so it’s no wonder they’ve managed to date plenty of women. But their time is over and now the man that every female celebrity seems to be linked to is the one and only Pete Davidson.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Super Mario
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Nintendo
The Hollywood Reporter

Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson Team Up to Stop Gal Gadot’s Heist in Netflix’s ‘Red Notice’ Trailer

Netflix unveiled the full-length trailer for its action heist movie Red Notice, starring Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot.  The nearly three-minute preview opens with the world’s second most-wanted art thief named Nolan Booth, played by Reynolds, stealing a precious item before he is caught by FBI special agent John Hartley (Johnson). The top profiler reveals he needs help catching the world’s greatest art thief who is known as “The Bishop,” portrayed by Gadot. But when The Bishop frames John for a crime, he is desperate to team up with Nolan again and clear his name. Fight scenes, chase sequences and...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s New Releases Coming in November 2021

Black western The Harder They Fall, Halle Berry’s Bruised and the final season of Narcos: Mexico are among the highly anticipated movie and TV titles set to release on Netflix in November. With an all-star cast including Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Delroy Lindo and LaKeith Stanfield, the Jeymes Samuel-directed and Jay-Z-produced The Harder They Fall is one of the fall’s most anticipated films. Hitting Netflix Nov. 3, the movie follows outlaw Nat Love (Majors) after he discovers his enemy and his parents’ murderer Rufus Buck (Elba) has been released from prison. Uniting his gang, Love tracks down...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Inside LACMA’s Art+Film Gala as Honoree Steven Spielberg Says: “I Don’t Think I’ve Referred to Myself in Public” As an Artist

The star-studded annual affair is often affectionately referred to as the Met Gala of the West as it features well-heeled, A-list guests from fashion, film, music, philanthropy, business and tech gathered to raise funds for a museum. But this year’s LACMA Art+Film Gala, a milestone 10th-anniversary event, shimmered in its own, brighter light on Saturday night. It was one of the few black-tie affairs hosting hundreds of guests amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic — following September events like the Emmy Awards and the opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures — and the energy was ebullient on the museum grounds....
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy