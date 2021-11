NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The owner of the Exit/In has filed a Historic Overlay Application with the Metro Nashville Planning Department. The application was submitted October 21. The applicant, Pablo David, with MVNTN Owner, LLC. will now have to wait for the process to begin for an overlay. This includes public hearings with Planning and the Metro Historic Zoning Commission that each vote on a recommendation to send to Council.

