Welcome Back! Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy kicks off new US tour tonight

By Syndicated Content
go955.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter being off the road since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Carl Palmer and his current band ELP Legacy launches a new U.S. tour tonight in Warrendale, Pennsylvania. The trek, which currently features 14 dates on the East Coast and Midwest, is mapped out through a November 21 concert in...

theintelligencer.com

Angel, Carl Palmer among shows at Wildey

EDWARDSVILLE — A first-time appearance by a KSHE Klassics band from the 1970s and the return of a drummer from a legendary progressive rock band highlight a busy slate of concerts for November at the Wildey Theatre. Angel, a longtime KSHE favorite from the mid-to-late 1970s, will make its Wildey...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Stereogum

Carl Palmer Plans Emerson, Lake & Palmer Tour Even Though Emerson & Lake Are No Longer Alive

Prog supergroup Emerson, Lake & Palmer became unlikely arena conquerors in the ’70s before breaking up in 1979. The trio reunited a number of times over the years, but they haven’t played a live show since 2010. There’s a very good reason for that: Two of the three band members are died. Both keyboard wizard Keith Emerson and multi-instrumentalist Greg Lake died in 2016. Emerson died by suicide, and cancer took Lake’s life just nine months later. But Carl Palmer, the only surviving member of the group, still thinks he can take ELP on the road.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Watch Carl Palmer unbox the ELP book in new video

Carl Palmer unboxes the brand new Emerson, Lake & Palmer book, that is published later this week by Rocket 88 books, the publishers behind recent books by Opeth, Andy Summers and Jethro Tull. The new book is the first official book to tell the unique Emerson, Lake & Palmer story...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Macomb Daily

Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy at the Magic Bag, 5 Things to Know

Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy has been the drummer’s main concern for quite a few years, keeping prog rock’s Emerson, Lake & Palmer alive for fans both old and new. And these days the legacy is more active than ever. A new box set, “Out of This World: Live (1970-1997)” compiles...
ROCK MUSIC
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
1029thebuzz.com

Sting Kicks Off Latest Vegas Residency Tonight

Sting kicks off his eight-show “My Songs” Las Vegas residency tonight (October 29th) at the Colosseum At Caesars Palace. The new production, “presents a compendium of Sting’s songs with dynamic, visual references to some of his most iconic videos and inspirations.” His latest album, The Bridge, is set for release on November 19th.
LAS VEGAS, NV
gratefulweb.com

John Craigie Kicks Off #KeepItWarm2021 Tour with New Track "Laurie Rolled Me a J"

Acclaimed indie-folk singer/songwriter John Craigie is gearing up for his third KeepItWarm Tour, the biggest tour of his career, beginning November 10th & 11th with back-to-back shows in Arcata, CA. In the tradition of past KeepItWarm tours, Craigie has partnered with nonprofits for these shows to help the communities he plays for, with $1 from each ticket sold going to a regional charity. Organizations include Western Center on Law & Poverty (November California Shows) Northwest Harvest (December Pacific Northwest Shows) and Hunger Free Colorado (December Colorado Shows). For a full list of shows see below and on John Craigie's website HERE.
MUSIC
Person
Carl Palmer
Person
Greg Lake
Person
Keith Emerson
loudersound.com

What happened when Ann and Nancy Wilson performed Stairway To Heaven for Led Zeppelin

On December 2, 2012, Led Zeppelin received the Kennedy Center Honors from President Barack Obama. It's an award bestowed upon those considered to have contributed greatly to American culture, with other recipients including Ella Fitzgerald, Leonard Bernstein, Frank Sinatra, Ray Charles, Sammy Davis Jr., Dizzy Gillespie, Johnny Cash, Carole King and Joni Mitchell. In a world where awards are handed out like lollipops, The Kennedy Center Honors are a big deal.
MUSIC
Best Life

See Grace Jones' Only Son, Who's a Model and Musician

Jamaican-born Grace Jones began her modeling career when she was just 13 years old and became a full-fledged star in the '70s as she made her name in music as well. The striking celebrity, now 73, was a visible part of New York's raucous Studio 54 nightclub scene, hobnobbing with a who's who of famous actors, musicians, and models. In addition to releasing famous pop songs like "Nightclubbing" and "Slave to the Rhythm," Jones acted in several films, from B movies to the Bond flick, A View to a Kill, as villain May Day. But while you may be familiar with her work—and her unique personal style—you may not know that Jones has a 42-year-old son named Paulo Goude who's following in her modeling and music footsteps. Read on to find out more about Jones' only child.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#Elp#Emerson Lake Palmer#Elp Legacy#Abc Audio
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
ROCK MUSIC
Variety

Jennifer Hudson Pitching New Talk Show With Warner Bros. to Launch After ‘Ellen’ Ends Its Run (EXCLUSIVE)

Oscar winner and “American Idol” alum Jennifer Hudson is adding something completely different to her resume: Talk show host. Hudson, most recently seen on the big screen playing Aretha Franklin in “Respect,” is pitching a new daytime talker to be produced by the team from “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Variety has learned. Although not technically an “Ellen” replacement — her show wouldn’t be a continuation of the “Ellen” deals and is being shopped as an entirely new series — it would be positioned as Warner Bros. TV’s new flagship daytime talk show now that “Ellen” is ending its run. “Ellen” executive producers...
TV & VIDEOS
asapland.com

“A Change is Gonna Come” – Watch Jennifer Hudson Delivering a Knockout to Cap DNC Night 3

Jennifer Kate Hudson or as fans know her, “J.Hud”, has a rich history just the same as the democratic party. They both have been dealing with their separate histories for the Sam Cooke’s amazing song, “A Change Is Gonna Come”. At the Democratic National Convention, all three comes together for the third evening on Wednesday night. J.Hud the popular and beautiful American singer offers a cheerful and nailing performance under the tiffany dome. This overwhelming performance did take place at the Harold Washington Cultural Center which is located in Jennifer’s hometown, Chicago.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

DEEP PURPLE Releases Music Video For Cover Of FLEETWOOD MAC's 'Oh Well'

DEEP PURPLE's next studio effort will be an album of covers titled "Turning To Crime". Due on November 26 via earMUSIC, the LP will contain DEEP PURPLE's versions of great rock classics and musical jewels — including songs originally recorded by Bob Dylan, FLEETWOOD MAC, Bob Seger, CREAM and THE YARDBIRDS — carefully chosen by each member of the band.
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

DEEP PURPLE's IAN PAICE: 'When RITCHIE BLACKMORE Decided To Leave The Band, That Was Pretty Traumatic'

In a brand new interview with Darren Paltrowitz, host of the "Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz", DEEP PURPLE drummer Ian Paice was asked if there was ever a period when he and his bandmates were worried about not having another "hit" song and not being able to sustain their longevity. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I don't think we were worried about having hits in the first place. It was a time when pop bands made singles and rock bands made albums. So long as we kept coming with albums that people seemed to like, we weren't worried about having a Top 40 hit; if they came along, it was like a bonus. Now, the only time we got concerned was towards the end of Ritchie's [Blackmore, guitar] tenure with the band, as he was losing interest and the performances from the band were not great because you need everybody helping each other out; you can't be a passenger. And we just saw the audiences getting smaller and less impressed, and that was worrying. And when Ritchie decided to leave, that was pretty traumatic, because [we didn't] know what to do then. And had we not been contracted to have to go to Japan, it might all have fallen to bits then. But we had to go to Japan, with the wonderful Joe Satriani [filling in], and it proved that there is life after even somebody as great as Ritchie is. He didn't wanna be there, but it was just as much our band as it was his. And we were still having fun. We started to have fun again when Joe turned up and just became a fifth member of the band, pulling his weight. So that was the light at the end of the tunnel."
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Led Zeppelin In The Studio For 50th Anniversary Of Led Zeppelin IV

The 50th anniversary of Led Zeppelin's 'IV' album is being celebrated by the syndicated radio show In The Studio With Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Bands. The show's host Redbeard had this to say, "It is the golden anniversary of one rock history's most popular, as well as...
MUSIC
104.5 KDAT

Foo Fighters Inducted Into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Foo Fighters were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame tonight, earning enshrinement in their first year of eligibility. "The best thing about being here tonight is being surrounded by our family," said leader Dave Grohl as he accepted the band's award. "When I say that, if anybody knows how the Foo Fighters work, the people we work with, we stick with them the last 15, 20, 25 years … and I think that’s important. So there’s a whole extended family over here that I have to thank. I have to thank these people, because we wouldn’t be here tonight if it wasn’t for each one of these Foo Fighters and we did it."
MUSIC

