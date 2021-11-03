Gov. Hochul Unveils Updated Plans To Revitalize Penn Station

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Kathy Hochul is changing her predecessor’s plans for improving Penn Station .

She is prioritizing improvements for commuters over the station’s expansion, which was a cornerstone of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo ‘s plan. That means scaling back planned construction of new buildings in the area and instead focusing on renovations to the existing one, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported Wednesday.

READ MORE : Gov. Hochul’s Full Plan For The Renovation Of Penn Station

Say so long to the days of a cramped and dark Penn Station. The edict from Gov. Hochul is “Let there be light.”

“Our plan will transform the station into a single-level train hall. What does that do? First if all, it gives us double circulation on the main boarding level, so you won’t be as cramped as you are right now. We’re talking sunlight, easier navigation, higher ceilings,” Hochul said.

WATCH: Gov. Hochul discusses her plan to renovate Penn Station

Hochul is putting her mark on Cuomo’s plan to upgrade the commuter hub , scaling back his proposed expansion in favor of improvements to the building.

“A radical thought, but now we’re putting New Yorkers first. We are prioritizing our commuters,” Hochul said.

While Hochul is sticking with Cuomo’s proposal to build 10 new towers, which would partly fund the project with its revenue, she is reducing the development’s size.

“This scaled-down project will still generate billions of dollars for us in new revenue to fund our future projects as well, so this will fund the reconstruction, future expansion, as well as the public realm around it,” Hochul said.

Both plans include creating nine new tracks and five new platforms, but Hochul is putting a greater emphasis on public land by adding eight new acres of public space.

“Lowering the building heights, reducing the density by 1.4 million square feet, building residential units — 1,800, including 540 permanent affordable units; adding space for social services, and the exciting part is creating jobs,” Hochul said.

The timeline for her scaled-down plan is to finish upgrading the building in five years, at a price tag of $6 billion to $7 billion.

“We need to heed Gov. Hochul’s call to move more quickly, to take advantage of this window of opportunity,” Acting MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber said.

You can also say goodbye to the name “Pennsylvania Station,” for Hochul plans to rename it after a New Yorker.