Moving to a new climate often can take a little bit to adapt to. From. elevation, to different types of dirt and flowers in the air, to temperatures being different, it is an adjustment on people's bodies. My son has already had allergies here, that he never had before. The seasons are soon transitioning from fall to winter and into the cold season, which we were prepared for a few colds coming our way. Some things have caught us off guard though.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 9 HOURS AGO