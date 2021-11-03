New Tehama County supervisor sworn in

Tehama County Supervisor Bill Moule

Bill Moule, who has served on the Tehama County Planning Commission for several years and appointed last week to fill the remaining term of the county's District 1 Supervisor, was sworn into office Tuesday morning in preparation for his first official Board of Supervisors meeting.

The seat was made vacant by former Supervisor Steve Chamblin on Oct. 5.

Moule, a retired businessman, was voted in by the Tehama County Board of Supervisors on a 3-1 vote, with Supervisor John Leach being the single voice of opposition on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

Moule will fill the seat through the remainder of the term, which runs to January 2023. He can opt to run as a candidate in June’s election if he wants to fill the position beyond that point.

Others vying to fill the vacant supervisor position was Jason Browne, Robert Burroughs, Justin Donaldson, Terry Knight, Daniel King and Dale Morgan.

The selection process including opening statements by each applicant, followed by a question and interview period.

Moule has been a Tehama County resident since 1978. From that time through 2013 he owned and operated Moule’s Tehama County Glass, until his retirement.

He has a bachelor and a masters degree in education from California State University, Chico, and was a school teacher before leaving the field and moving to Tehama County.

Moule has served on the Red Bluff/Tehama County Chamber of Commerce for 25 years, and overall, 11 years on the county Planning Commission. While working for the chamber, one of his assignments was to attend Red Bluff City Council and Tehama County Board of Supervisor meetings.

“I have attended probably as many supervisor meetings as most of the supervisors on this board. During those meetings I was always crabbing at the board to do the right thing,” he said. “I have always had a good relationship with the board.”

He is married and the couple have have four children who all graduated from Red Bluff High School.

“I’m not a very complicated person,” he said. “You never have to worry about where I stand on an issue. I’m not afraid to speak mind.”

During the question and interview period, moderated by Scott Camp, Moule stated the two biggest challenges the county is facing right now is infrastructure and improving the school systems.

“Moving to Tehama County was the best move I ever made,” he added. “But even then I knew we needed to improve the economics of the county. . . It is a constant battle to remain the same, but still having a vision of incremental changes.”

He talked about a 20 year vision for the county, and setting goals to accomplish that vision, achieving at least one of those goals annually and then moving on to the next one.

“If you don’t strive for economic development, you will slide backwards,” Moule said. “But you don’t have to change the nature of the community to achieve economical development.”

He talked about the need for whoever serves on the board to carefully study the agenda packet for each meeting.

“If you don’t, you will miss the essences of being a successful supervisor,” he said, noting preparation is key to serving, listening and making educated decisions.

During an informal poll previous to the final vote, Supervisor John Leach backed Browne, Supervisor Candy Carlson supported Moule, and supervisors Bob Williams and Dennis Garton favored King.