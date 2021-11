“I DON’T THINK parents should be telling schools what they should teach.”. Those words from former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe are why he will not be the future Governor Terry McAuliffe. During a debate with Republican challenger Glenn Youngkin in late September, McAuliffe defended his veto of a bill that would have let parents prevent their children from being exposed to materials they found objectionable.

