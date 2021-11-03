Tehama County bans loitering to camping near county facilities

In response to people loitering, lying, sleeping and camping near Tehama County facilities and buildings, the county's Board of Supervisors on Tuesday adopted an ordinance by unanimous vote that bans such behavior.

According to Tehama County District Attorney Matt Rogers, who introduced the ordinance, in recent years the number of people who have going so far as camping near county facilities has increased to the point it has become a safety concern for county employees and the public in general.

“There has been an increase in the negative effects associated with these activities, such as people sleeping in front of entryways, lying on pathways leading to county facilities, garbage, urine and feces being left near access points to facilities,” he said. “Finally, these activities have negatively impacted the jail’s ability to secure the jail and protect the safety of jail inmates.”

The ordinance is intended to aid in preventing these activities, which will in turn, Rogers added, improve the general welfare of citizens of the county.

It reads in part, “It is the purpose and intent of this ordinance to protect the safety of the public and ensure that County business is uninterrupted by ensuring that walkways are clear and that access to County Facilities is unobstructed. Further, it is the purpose and intent of this Ordinance to reduce the health and safety concerns associated with camping in areas unequipped for such purposes.”

In addition, the ordinance states, “Further, it is the purpose and intent of this Ordinance to impose reasonable land use regulations to protect the pedestrian access to County Facilities and to enforce rules and regulations consistent with state and federal law.”

With the ordinance on the books, no one will be allowed to “loiter, lie, sleep or camp on Tehama County owned property, within 100 feet of the Tehama County Jail or any building connected thereto.”

Violates the ordinance will be considered a misdemeanor and the person in violation will be

Enforcement of the ordinance will fall under the regular duties of Red Bluff Police Department and Tehama County Sheriff's Office starting Dec. 2.