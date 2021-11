I was recently asked by a friend who is a fellow hunter if the constant rain could have delayed the rut since he has not seen much sign of bucks, including scrapes. My answers would be: Scrapes are not always found where we expect to or they may be hidden by heavily fallen leaves. During the actual rut there is little or less scrape activity because bucks are on the prowl looking for receptive does. The rut is determined by decreasing amounts of sunlight reaching the eyes of deer, not rain, temperature, etc.

