Wekiva Island Egg Fest 2021

Gaylord Palms Holiday Event 2021 – A holly, jolly sleigh-full of holiday cheer is set for Gaylord Palms Resort with a host of special events and activities set to be unwrapped this Christmas season. Featuring a brand-new, multi-sensory marquee Christmas experience, Mission: Save Christmas featuring Elf™– Christmas at Gaylord Palms will delight guests of all ages with original shows, musical performances, 100 Christmas trees, amazing acrobatics, delicious dining, interactive experiences and more. Christmas at Gaylord Palms begins Nov. 19, 2021 and continues through Jan. 2, 2022.
