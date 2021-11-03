Braves lifer Snitker receives reward for 44-year investment

ATLANTA — If a reliever enters a World Series game to preserve a no-hitter in progress but he doesn’t know it’s a no-hitter, is it still a no-hitter?. The Atlanta Braves tested that question in Game 3 Friday night at Truist Park. Ian Anderson fired five admittedly and effectively wild innings before manager Brian Snitker shook his hand in the Braves’ dugout and summoned left-hander A.J. Minter from his bullpen. Minter was unaware Anderson had not surrendered a hit, but he kept it up. Luke Jackson, the next man up, was also unaware Anderson and Minter had not surrendered hits. He, too, held the line. Tyler Matzek, who had the eighth, was aware. He gave it up.
