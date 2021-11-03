CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Braves lifer Snitker receives reward for 44-year investment

By CHARLES ODUM Associated Press
Grand Haven Tribune
 8 days ago

Brian Snitker borrowed plenty from Bobby Cox learning...

www.grandhaventribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
sportstalkatl.com

Braves: Just like Freddie Freeman, Brian Snitker deserves a lifetime contract

Freddie Freeman and Brian Snitker are just alike. Ok, maybe not at all. One has been the face of Atlanta sports and is set to earn around half a billion dollars over his career, and the other never made it out of the minor leagues until the Braves hired him as the interim manager in 2017, after spending over 40 years with the organization. One is a beloved superstar, while the other was constantly criticized by fans and media outlets alike. However, after ending a 26-year championship drought, both deserve to be Braves for the entirety of their careers.
MLB
chatsports.com

Braves' Brian Snitker 'Didn't Care About a No-Hitter' In World Series Game 3

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker said losing a potential World Series no-hitter was the last thing on his mind when Houston Astros pinch hitter Aledmys Diaz dropped a bloop single into left field to end the Braves' bid for history in Game 3 of the 2021 Fall Classic. Snitker, who...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Cox
chatsports.com

Brian Snitker, Braves are one win away from a championship

The Atlanta Braves are just one win away from bringing another championship home. It has been a storybook season for the Braves to say the least, but now that they are on the cusp of something very few people were dreaming about in July, they know the importance of finishing the job. They also are well aware of the pitfalls having come up short despite holding a 3-1 lead in the past. For Brian Snitker, it is all about taking it one game at a time which is how they have approached the entire postseason.
MLB
elisportsnetwork.com

‘You guys are going to be World Champions for the rest of your lives!’ – Brian Snitker leads Braves’ locker room celebration festivities

Brian Snitker helps lead Atlanta Braves’ locker room celebration following their Game 6 victory to clinch the World Series. Ben Verlander reacts to Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried and his performance in Game 6 of the World Series. Fried racked up six strikeouts and allowed no runs throughout the first six innings. ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.
MLB
Quad Cities Onlines

PHOTOS: Macon native and Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker through the years

In his fifth full year as Atlanta Braves manager, Macon native Brian Snitker has his team in the World Series. Snitker was a sophomore right fielder on the 1971 Macon Ironmen baseball team featured in Chris Ballard's 2012 book, "One Shot at Forever," which chronicled tiny Macon's Cinderella run to the state championship game. Snitker later became a star catcher for the Ironmen.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Investment
ESPN

Atlanta Braves' bullpen delivers after Brian Snitker pulls Ian Anderson in Game 3

ATLANTA -- A.J. Minter made the jog from the right-center-field bullpen in Friday's sixth inning without realizing his teammate, Ian Anderson, began Game 3 of the World Series with five no-hit innings. Minter only learned he took part in what might become an exceedingly rare feat after working around a hit by pitch and returning to his dugout.
MLB
fanaticsview.com

Brian Snitker talks Braves Fan Support at Home, Joc Pederson “Edge” & Ron Washington Impact

Brian Snitker answered questions from the media during the Braves’ off day. He spoke about what pitching, home-field advantage, and coaching experience meant to his team. Ian Anderson was a prominent topic of discussion prior to Game 3 of the 2021 World Series. Snitker praised Anderson’s ability to grow so much in such a short period of time. He pointed out how mature Anderson is for his young age. In-game adjustments are where he’s taken his biggest leap according to Snitker. The manager is very confident in Anderson as long as he commands his fastball and changeup.
MLB
FanSided

Braves’ Dylan Lee opener backfires almost immediately on Brian Snitker

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker’s decision to use Dylan Lee as opener for Game 4 did not go as he had hoped. Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker is no stranger to making debatable decisions thus far in the World Series, most notably pulling Ian Anderson in Game 3 despite carrying a no-hitter through five innings. The decision was not devastating, as Atlanta won 2-0.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Richmond.com

Richmond was championship pit stop for Braves lifer Snitker

Brian Snitker borrowed plenty from Bobby Cox learning to lead a clubhouse. Now, he’s matched his mentor in chasing down the game’s greatest prize, joining Cox as the only Atlanta Braves managers to win the World Series. The championship clinched with Tuesday night’s 7-0 Game 6 win over the Houston...
MLB
FOX Sports

World Series 2021: Braves edge Astros as manager Brian Snitker deftly handles pitching staff

ATLANTA — If a reliever enters a World Series game to preserve a no-hitter in progress but he doesn’t know it’s a no-hitter, is it still a no-hitter?. The Atlanta Braves tested that question in Game 3 Friday night at Truist Park. Ian Anderson fired five admittedly and effectively wild innings before manager Brian Snitker shook his hand in the Braves’ dugout and summoned left-hander A.J. Minter from his bullpen. Minter was unaware Anderson had not surrendered a hit, but he kept it up. Luke Jackson, the next man up, was also unaware Anderson and Minter had not surrendered hits. He, too, held the line. Tyler Matzek, who had the eighth, was aware. He gave it up.
MLB
theScore

Snitker: Braves' bullpen deserves trip to Hawaii after World Series

The Atlanta Braves are one victory away from winning their first World Series since 1995, and their bullpen has been a big part of their postseason success. The bullpen has been so good, in fact, that manager Brian Snitker might gift them with something special once the series is over.
MLB
FanSided

Braves’ Game 3 win full of risk, but plenty of reward for Brian Snitker

After five no-hit innings and only 76 pitches, Braves manager Brian Snitker approached Ian Anderson in the dugout, shook his hand and informed him his night was over. The decision illustrated the current state of modern baseball and simultaneously set the internet ablaze. Should Snitker have kept Anderson in the game and allowed him to continue pursuing the no-hitter? Or did Snitker make the right decision by not having Anderson face the top of the Astros’ lineup for a third time, maximizing the Braves’ chances of winning?
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy