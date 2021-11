Have you paid your utility bill? Chances are that you have but that isn’t stopping scammers from taking advantage of businesses and consumers by impersonating electric, water and cable company employees looking to deactivate for nonpayment. Utility companies across the area are warning their customers of this scam. Scammers will impersonate utility company employees with threats of deactivation of service ... unless they pay up immediately.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO