Cispus Learning Center Starts Fall Fundraiser

Champions For Learning opened the Frank and Ellen Daveler Center for Innovation in Learning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Oct. 27. The project included both an expansion and a renovation and provides a collaborative, multi-use space for teachers, students, parents, volunteers and community partners to support one another. In 2016, Champions For Learning purchased the first floor of our office building. Since then, Champions For Learning utilized two-thirds of the space and the other third had been occupied by a tenant, who has since moved. This gave Champions For Learning an opportunity to transform this additional space into the Center For Innovation in Learning. The center will have a heightened focus on developing the entrepreneurial spirt in our community around learning.

EDUCATION ・ 11 DAYS AGO