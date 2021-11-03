Home DNA tests can lead to shock and trauma

As the number of domestic violent cases is on the rise, more and more minors end up injured or even dead in such cases and they are usually nothing but a collateral damage. So was the case with the 12-year-old Noah who was beaten by his dad last month and then locked in the laundry room alone with their family dog, while his father, the father’s girlfriend and Noah’s siblings went on an out of state two-day-long trip. The boy eventually died.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO