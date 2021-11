­­“We’ve just received a report that New York City is under attack by swarms of killer bees. They’ve been seen approaching from Brooklyn, The Bronx, Queens, and Staten Island. We urge you to stay in your homes at this time.” Substitute “swarms of killer bees” with “the coronavirus pandemic” and this opening quote from the video for Wu-Tang Clan’s 1997 track “Triumph” is eerily accurate today. The visual depicts an apocalyptic universe filled with panic, fear, and the looming threat of death, perfectly foreshadowing the current state of New York City and the world at large. When Wu-Tang: An American Saga debuted...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO