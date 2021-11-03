‘Inside Job’: a conspiracy comedy

Netflix’s Inside Job season 1 premiere introduces us to Reagan Ridley (Lizzy Caplan), who works at Cognito Inc. At first, we think her father, Rand Ridley (Christian Slater), is merely a conspiracy theory crackpot who falsely accuses her of working for a shadow government entity. However, rather quickly into the episode, we learn that Rand is all too accurate in his claims. Cognito Inc. does involve shadowy, reptilian world leaders and weather control, and the Dow Jones is influenced primarily through blood sacrifices. So, naturally, Reagan wants a promotion in the company and plans to replace the President (Chris Diamantopoulos) with a robot double named ROBOTUS, as she has mastered the art of artificial intelligence (AI).
