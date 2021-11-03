CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Inside Job’: a conspiracy comedy

By Krista Kroiss
Cover picture for the articleIn this show, the far-right conspirators are correct: There is a Deep State controlling the United States, and lizard people do live among us. But, no, of course the Earth is not flat — it’s hollow and filled with monsters. The new adult animation “Inside Job” — created by...

Does Netflix’s ‘Inside Job’ encourage antisemitic conspiracy theorists?

Jews are at the roots of most of the major conspiracy theories. A secret cabal who runs the government? That may be a QAnon tenet these days, but it’s originally from “The Protocols of the Elders of Zion,” a made-up pamphlet purporting to detail the Jewish plan for global domination. Bloodsucking lizard people? That one is made out of a bit of blood libel and a hodgepodge of stereotypes about Jewish immigrants to the U.S. being less than human.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Inside Job': Shion Takeuchi on Creating Her Wildly Imaginative (and Just Plain Wild) Netflix Animated Series

It's always exciting to see a new fresh new voice arrive in the world of animation, and Inside Job is exactly that. The Netflix animated series takes place in a bizarre yet hilarious universe where all of the conspiracy theories you might have ever heard are actually true — and not only that, are actually far weirder than you think. Central to the story is Reagan (voiced by Lizzy Caplan), who aspires to one day lead the evil corporation known as Cognito, Inc. — despite her father Rand's (Christian Slater) efforts to undermine her.
TV SERIES
Michigan Daily

Alex Hirsch’s ‘Inside Job’ is no ‘Gravity Falls’ 2.0

We have all probably heard wild conspiracy theories, from the Earth being flat to the government being involved in John F. Kennedy’s assassination and to the real reason Disney’s “Frozen” was created. “Inside Job” by Netflix treats these conspiracy theories as if they were real. Perhaps the biggest selling point...
TV SERIES
FanSided

Inside Job Season 1, Episode 1 recap: Unpresidented

Netflix’s Inside Job season 1 premiere introduces us to Reagan Ridley (Lizzy Caplan), who works at Cognito Inc. At first, we think her father, Rand Ridley (Christian Slater), is merely a conspiracy theory crackpot who falsely accuses her of working for a shadow government entity. However, rather quickly into the episode, we learn that Rand is all too accurate in his claims. Cognito Inc. does involve shadowy, reptilian world leaders and weather control, and the Dow Jones is influenced primarily through blood sacrifices. So, naturally, Reagan wants a promotion in the company and plans to replace the President (Chris Diamantopoulos) with a robot double named ROBOTUS, as she has mastered the art of artificial intelligence (AI).
TV SERIES
Distractify

Here's Who Voices Cryptid Character Mr. Mothman in Netflix's Adult Cartoon 'Inside Job'

With reptilian humanoids, Bigfoot, and a raunchy psychic alien mushroom, Netflix's hit satirical adult cartoon Inside Job is chock-full of bizarre cryptid creatures. Known for her writing on Disney Channel's Gravity Falls, Shion Takeuchi is the creator of Inside Job, which hilariously sees snarky introvert Reagan Ridley (Lizzy Caplan) work to hide true conspiracy theories from the world alongside her cooky team members.
TV SERIES
metv.com

Are these comedy duos or TV crimefighters?

Famous comedy duos have been entertaining audiences since the vaudeville days. With the rise of television, couples often did comedy together, releasing records and performing on variety shows. The other kind of popular TV duo? Crimefighters! Whether they were beat cops, detectives or special agents, two people keeping the peace...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Gentefied's Showrunners, Cast Talk Pop's Potential Deportation, Exploring Anti-Blackness in Season 2

Things are getting real for Gentefied’s American Dream-chasing cousins in Season 2. The Netflix comedy wrapped its first season with Pop being taken away by ICE, and it looks like his potential deportation will become a key part of the story when new episodes arrive this Wednesday. “He’s in limbo,” series co-creator and co-showrunner Marvin Lemus tells TVLine. “He has the court case, and he has a few months to start to fight and to push to be able to stay in the country, and in the first episode, we see him struggling with whether he even wants to go on this...
TV SERIES
strosechronicle.com

“Inside Job” rejuvenates raunchy adult animation

Adult animation has long been a fan favorite. Hits like “Bojack Horseman” and “Rick and Morty” have captivated fans, shifting thematically from early 2000’s classics like “South Park” or “Robot Chicken.” The raunchy, boundary pushing humor remains, but there is now a goal to cut deeper. Netflix, a streaming service turned production company, has joined the ranks. It’s most recent release, surpassing expectations and epitomizing the genre.
TV SERIES
