The New York Rangers sent forward Vitali Kravtsov, the No. 9 overall draft pick in 2018, to Traktor Chelyabinsk of the Kontinental Hockey League on loan. "After discussions with Vitali and his representation, we decided a loan to Traktor was in the best interests of both him and the organization," Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury said Wednesday. "We think very highly of Vitali and the Rangers development staff will continue to work with him to reach our mutual goal of him some day being a New York Ranger."

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO