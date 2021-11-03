CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Millionaire

Hollywood Reporter
 6 days ago

‘Joe Millionaire’ Revived at Fox 19 Years After Original. Fox...

Reality TV World

Super Millionaire

In a move that surprised no one who had been paying attention, the struggling ABC network announced Friday that Super Millionaire the super charged version of the original Who Wants to Be a Millionaire hit series that aired as a February Sweeps "event," will return for the upcoming May Sweeps period. Regis Philbin will return as host of the program.
‘Joe Millionaire’ Revival Ordered at Fox With 2-Joe Twist: Watch Trailer Here (Video)

Fox is going back to the well with a series order for a revival of its 2003 reality dating competition “Joe Millionaire,” the broadcast network said Wednesday. But this version of the series, dubbed “Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer,” will feature a twist that will make it double the fun for viewers: “Two incredible single men … with one HUGE difference. One’s a millionaire, and the other is definitely NOT.”
Fox Midseason 2022 Schedule: ‘9-1-1: Lone Star,’ ‘Joe Millionaire’ and More Premiere Dates

Fox has released its midseason schedule, and that means more dramas, comedies, and reality competitions. Scripted television kicks off on Monday, January 3, with the return of 9-1-1: Lone Star for a chilly Season 3, leading into the series premiere of The Cleaning Lady. Call Me Kat and Pivoting will make their time slot premieres on Thursday, January 13, after special debuts after the NFL on Fox doubleheader on Sunday, January 9.
Fox revives reality dating series Joe Millionaire after 18-year break

US broadcast network Fox is rebooting its reality dating series Joe Millionaire, which ran for two seasons in 2003. The new iteration, Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer, will premiere on the main Fox network in January 2022. Produced by Fox’s in-house factual studio Fox Alternative Entertainment (FAE) and SallyAnn...
Hollywood Reporter

Amazon Ads

Top Entertainment Execs Talk Innovation in THR Series ‘Show/Business’. How viewers discover, engage with and enjoy films, television and games has been completely disrupted in the last 20 months. What hasn’t changed is the need to meet audiences where they are…
Hollywood Reporter

Showtime Networks

Top Entertainment Execs Talk Creativity in THR Series ‘Show/Business’. This series was created in paid partnership with Amazon Ads. How viewers discover, engage with and enjoy films, television and games has been completely disrupted in the last 20 months…. Top Entertainment Execs Talk Innovation in THR Series ‘Show/Business’. How viewers...
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
Vogue

Malala Is Married – See The First Photos From Her Wedding

Congratulations are in order for former British Vogue cover star Malala Yousafzai, who has confirmed in an Instagram post that she is married. “Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.”
Popculture

Caitlyn Jenner Makes Chilling Claim About O.J. Simpson

Caitlyn Jenner made a chilling confession during Monday night's episode of Big Brother VIP in Australia. According to Daily Mail, Jenner shared that she and her former wife, Kris Jenner, knew intimate information about the infamous O.J. Simpson case that would lead them to believe the former NFL star was actually guilty of killing his wife Nicole Brown.
Indy100

Kylie Jenner again accused of ‘blackfishing’ after appearing to have darker skin in Instagram video

Kylie Jenner has again come under fire for accusations of “blackfishing” after sharing a selfie video on her Instagram stories with a noticeably darker skin tone. The cosmetics mogul and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star received backlash after posting the video on Sunday. In the clip, she can be seen listening to Smoke by Don Toliver featuring HVN and SoFaygo in a car. She gazes into the camera before revealing her look for the day and placing her hand on her pregnant stomach. Viewers immediately noticed that the 24-year-old’s skin complexion was darker than usual..@KylieJenner looks gorgeous in...
Popculture

'Yellowstone': Cole Hauser's Dad Was Also a Well-Known Star

Before he earned crowds of new fans with his role as Rip Wheeler on Paramount Network's Yellowstone, stardom was already prominent in Cole Hauser's family. The actor is the son of Gerald Dwight "Wings" Hauser, the beloved actor and director who earned a cult following for his roles in beloved action films like A Soldier's Story and Tough Guys Don't Dance, his supporting role in the latter film even earning him an Independent Spirit Award nomination. For Hauser, however, Wings was just "dad."
MarketRealist

How Lauren Sánchez Made Her Millions Before Dating Jeff Bezos

Lauren Sánchez, a television news anchor, has been in the public eye for many years and continues to do so in her work and personal life. She has anchored the television programs Good Day LA and Extra. She has earned her helicopter pilot’s license and founded her own aerial and film production company. Her beau is former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.
E! News

Caitlyn Jenner Admits Relationship With Ex Kris Jenner Is "Not as Good as It Should Be"

Watch: Kim & Khloe Discuss Where the Family Stands With Caitlyn Jenner. Things could be better between Caitlyn Jenner and her ex-wife, Kris Jenner. During Monday night's episode of Big Brother VIP, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum gave an emotional update about their relationship. "I would say from my standpoint, our relationship is not as good as it should be," the Olympian told her housemates. "I don't have any hard feelings towards her. I wish it was closer, but it's not."
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Joc & Kendra Robinson Are Now Married

On Sunday, November 7th, Love & Hip-Hop stars Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson exchanged their vows, beginning their life together as a married couple. Joc proposed to his beloved back in 2019, and never anticipated that his engagement would last this long. “[COVID-19] definitely threw out the wedding planning. It...
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
Hello Magazine

Janet Jackson's son and family life - all we know

Janet Jackson is one of the world's best-selling and most well-known pop superstars, having been a fixture in the mainstream music scene since the '80s. The star is also a doting mother to a four-year-old son named Eissa Al Mana, who she shares with her ex-husband, Wissam Al Mana. The...
