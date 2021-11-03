CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U2 Release New Track ‘Your Song Saved My Life’

By Allison Rapp, Ryan Reed
 6 days ago
U2 have released a new song, "Your Song Saved My Life." The piano ballad will appear on the soundtrack to the upcoming animated sequel Sing 2, which hits theaters on Christmas Day. You can hear the track below. Front man Bono will make his animated screen debut in the...

ajournalofmusicalthings.com

There’s a new U2 song. Thoughts?

Ed the Sock’s NewMusicNation video portal is off to a good start →. is an internationally known broadcaster, interviewer, writer, consultant, blogger and speaker. In his 30+ years in the music business, Alan has interviewed the biggest names in rock, from David Bowie and U2 to Pearl Jam and the Foo Fighters. He’s also known as a musicologist and documentarian through programs like The Ongoing History of New Music.
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

It’s A Beautiful Day: U2 Joins TikTok And Teases New Song

U2 have officially joined TikTok and their first post sees them teasing a brand new song set to be released later this week. The band’s discography is now available for users to soundtrack their posts on the platform, arriving alongside an almost 30-second taste of their upcoming new single “Your Song Saved My Life.”
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
DoYouRemember?

Stevie Nicks Says That This One Song Helped Save Her Life

Stevie Nicks is an iconic singer-songwriter. She is best known for being in Fleetwood Mac but she also has had a successful solo career. Like many famous artists, she struggled with addiction and actually credits writing one song to help her get clean and save her life. Stevie became addicted...
MUSIC
B102.7

Paul McCartney Details His John Lennon ‘Diss Track’

Paul McCartney has detailed the circumstances surrounding his 1971 song “Too Many People,” admitting he targeted his former Beatles bandmate John Lennon with the lyrics. “This song was written a year or so after the Beatles break-up,” McCartney explained during an appearance on BBC Radio 4’s Inside the Songs, reciting his thoughts as captured in his new book The Lyrics: 1956 To The Present. “At the time, John [Lennon] was firing missiles at me with his songs, and one or two of them were quite cruel. I don't know what he hoped to gain, other than punching me in the face, the whole thing really annoyed me. I decided to turn my missiles on him too, but I'm not really that kind of writer, so it was quite veiled. It was the 1970s equivalent of what might today be called a diss track.”
MUSIC
B102.7 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

