Bears announce several roster moves ahead of matchup vs. Steelers

The Chicago Bears (3-5) are gearing up for a prime-time matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) where Chicago is looking to snap a three-game losing streak.

Ahead of Monday’s game against the Steelers, the Bears made several roster moves on the active roster and practice squad, which could indicate good news on the Khalil Mack front.

Here’s a look at the roster moves the Bears made on Tuesday and Wednesday:

OLB Sam Kamara waived

The Bears have waived outside linebacker Sam Kamara, which leaves Chicago with just Khalil Mack, Robert Quinn and Trevis Gipson at outside linebacker on the active roster. Perhaps it’s an indication that Mack is close to returning given it’s just Quinn and Gipson currently at outside linebacker. But the Bears also have Charles Snowden and added Cassius Marsh to the practice squad, and one of them will likely be promoted to the active roster on game day.

DT LaCale London signed to practice squad

The Bears brought back defensive tackle LaCale London to the practice squad, which was the only addition they made on Tuesday’s trade deadline. Not really aggressive stuff. London signed with Chicago as an undrafted free agent back in 2020, where he spent the entire season on their practice squad.

OL Dareuan Parker released from practice squad

The Bears released offensive lineman Dareuan Parker from the practice squad to make room for London. Parker has previously served on the team’s practice squad.

RB Chris Thompson released from practice squad

The Bears released running back Chris Thompson from the practice squad. Thompson was added to the practice squad as potential insurance with David Montgomery sidelined with a knee sprain. This could be good news on the Montgomery front, as he’s been on injured reserve for three weeks. He was eligible to return from IR this week, but the Bears could play it safe with the bye week following the Steelers game. Especially with Khalil Herbert finding success on the ground.

OLB Cassius Marsh signed to practice squad

The Bears have signed outside linebacker Cassius Marsh to the practice squad. Marsh, a former fourth-round pick by the Seahawks in 2014, totaled 14 sacks, 25 tackles-for-loss and 29 quarterback hits during stints with the Seahawks (2014-16), Patriots (2017), 49ers (2017-18), Cardinals (2019), Colts (2020), Jaguars (2020) and, interestingly enough, the Steelers (2020). With Kamara waived from the active roster, that leaves Khalil Mack, Robert Quinn and Trevis Gipson at outside linebacker. Although with Mack’s status uncertain, Marsh could be called up for Monday night’s game.

Bears protected four practice squad players

The practice squad has become even more important for NFL teams with injuries and COVID-19 designations. Teams are allowed to designate up to four practice-squad players every week that are protected from being signed away from other teams.

The Bears announced that they’ve protected defensive lineman Margus Hunt, outside linebacker Cassius Marsh, running back Artavis Pierce and outside linebacker Charles Snowden ahead of Monday’s game against the Steelers.