Will Smith opens up about father's abuse in new memoir

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor Will Smith reveals a dark part of his upbringing and the complicated relationship he shared with his late father in a new memoir. In "Will," out November 9, the star describes his dad as a man with dualities. "My father was violent, but he was also at every...

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Decider

Will Smith Clears Up Fan Speculation About Marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith: “It’s Friendship Versus Marital Prison”

During the latest installment of The Oprah Conversation, host Oprah Winfrey pressed Smith on the couple’s non-traditional relationship and questioned how long they were separated. “You know… It’s really funny… We didn’t… We never actually like officially separated,” he replied. Smith recalled throwing a 40th birthday party for his wife...
Will Smith
The Independent

Will Smith: What is an emancipated minor and why did Jaden Smith ask to be legally separated from his parents?

Will Smith revealed that his son Jaden Smith asked to become emancipated when he was a minor, aged 15.Jaden’s request came after the pair co-starred in the 2013 film After Earth, which Will described as “an abysmal box office and critical failure”.“And what was worse was that Jaden took the hit,” Smith wrote in an extract of his new memoir obtained by People, adding: “Jaden had faithfully done everything that I’d instructed him to do, and I had coached him into the worst public mauling he’d ever experienced.”The Independence Day actor described how his “heart shattered” when Jaden asked him to become...
The Hollywood Reporter

Will Smith Opens Up About Mental Health, Says He Once Considered Suicide in ‘Best Shape of My Life’ Trailer

Will Smith is opening up about his mental health for his new fitness docuseries Best Shape of My Life, sharing that at one point, he contemplated death by suicide during one moment in the series’ first trailer. The six-part YouTube Originals docuseries chronicles the King Richard star’s efforts to lose 20 pounds in 20 weeks and “get into the best shape of my life.” But the show, which he shot while working on his upcoming memoir Will, doubles as a deep look into the Hollywood A-lister’s life and mental health as an entertainer. “When I started this show, I thought I was...
primenewsghana.com

I wanted to kill my father to avenge my mom's abuse - Will Smith

Will Smith has revealed he once contemplated killing his father as a way to avenge his abused mother. The 53-year-old entertainer admitted to the thoughts in his upcoming memoir, Will, in which he provided more details about his childhood trauma and strained relationship with his dad, U.S. Air Force veteran Willard Carrol Smith Sr.
TheDailyBeast

Will Smith Says He Contemplated Murdering His Abusive Father

Will Smith writes in his forthcoming memoir, Will, that he contemplated murdering his ill father as revenge. Smith said his father punched his mother so hard she collapsed and spit blood when the actor was just 9 years old: “That moment in that bedroom, probably more than any other moment in my life, has defined who I am… My father was violent, but he was also at every game, play, and recital. He was an alcoholic, but he was sober at every premiere of every one of my movies.” Smith cared for Will Smith Sr. when the latter was diagnosed with cancer in 2016. Smith wrote that as he wheeled his father’s bed from one room to another, “I paused at the top of the stairs. I could shove him down, and easily get away with it… As a child I’d always told myself that I would one day avenge my mother. That when I was big enough, when I was strong enough, when I was no longer a coward, I would slay him… I shook my head and proceeded to wheel Daddio to the bathroom.” Will Smith Sr. died in 2016.
IBTimes

Will Smith Talks Falling In Love With Stockard Channing, Life In New Memoir

In his soon-to-be-released memoir, "Will", Will Smith, 53, describes falling in love with Stockard Channing, 77, his co-star in “Six Degrees of Separation.”. He first talked about his experience with Esquire in 2015. At the time of filming, he was married to Sharee Zampinio, and they had a new baby, Trey, but Smith claims that his relationship with Channing remained professional, as they had an age difference at the time of filming, with the “Grease” alum almost 50 at the time while Smith was in his mid-20s.
buzzfeednews.com

Will Smith Opened Up About Once Considering Killing His Father To “Avenge” His Mother After Years Of Violence, Saying He Could “Easily Get Away With It” Because He’s “One Of The Best Actors In The World”

In his forthcoming memoir, Will Smith has recalled a horrific childhood incident that led to a dark spiral of thoughts. Due to be released next week, the self-titled book sees the 53-year-old actor reflecting on parts of his life and childhood — including an incident that, as he recounts, led to him considering killing his own father.
CELEBRITIES
cbslocal.com

Will Smith Opened Up About His Mental Health Journey On New You Tube Series

(CNN) — Will Smith is opening up about his mental health journey for his forthcoming YouTube docuseries, even discussing contemplating suicide in the series trailer. In the clip attached to his YouTube account Friday for the six-part unscripted series, “Will Smith: The Best Shape of My Life,” the Hollywood star is seen at a table surrounded by family members, including his children, Trey, Jaden and Willow.
TV & VIDEOS
sacramentosun.com

Will Smith opens up about having suicidal thoughts in past

Washington [US], October 31 (ANI): Hollywood star Will Smith recently revealed that there's a time when he wanted to end his life. In the newly-dropped trailer of his fitness docuseries 'Best Shape of My Life', Smith opened up about his battle against suicidal thoughts and he overcame the particular phase.
MENTAL HEALTH
cbslocal.com

Will Smith Reveals Complicated Relationship With His Dad In New Memoir ‘Will’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Actor Will Smith reveals a complicated relationship with his dad in his new memoir “Will.” He says at one point he wanted to kill him. Smith describes his dad as a man who could be violent and was an alcoholic, but on the other hand, the Philadelphia native says his dad was at every game, play and recital and all of Smith’s movie premieres sober.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Washington Post

In Will Smith’s memoir, the superstar is self-deprecating but ultimately invincible

In 1996, days after “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” ended and shortly before “Independence Day” almost destroyed the Earth, Will Smith went to the opening of Planet Hollywood in Sydney to seek the advice of Arnold Schwarzenegger. What was the key to his pharaonic success? “Think of yourself as a politician running for Biggest Movie Star in the World,” replied Arnie.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

