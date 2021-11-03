Scholar Athlete: Rebecca Thornton

White-letter (4-year varsity athlete) Lauren Randall has shown growth over the last 4 years on the court and as a person through her leadership and self-sacrifice. She is involved with her community in the church and providing helpful services to friends and family when needed. She is beyond being creative and supportive of teammates no matter the circumstances. She also brings light and positive energy to the court winning or losing and comes to practice every day ready to get better. Thus far in the season, Lauren, the libero/defensive specialist has amassed 147 digs and 19 serving aces, with 156 serve receives. She is always up for anything, and tries her best all the time on the court, bench, and in the classroom.

EDUCATION ・ 8 DAYS AGO