Theater & Dance

Scholar Athlete: Rebecca Thornton

By Jon Fuller
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMUKWONAGO, Wis. — Rebecca Thornton’s been dancing since she was two years old. Now, as a busy high school senior, it helps bring balance to her day. “Dance is a way for me to relax from all of the stresses,” said Thornton. Unfortunately, her dance time overlaps with her...

chatsports.com

Wisner Named Pac-12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year

EUGENE, Ore. – On the strength of his work in the classroom, UO graduate student Matt Wisner has been named the 2021 Pac-12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year. The honor was announced Friday morning ahead of the Pac-12 Championships in Salt Lake City, Utah. With a 3.84 cumulative grade-point average (GPA)...
SPORTS
mylvtv.com

Scholar Athletes: Sierra Vista High School

White-letter (4-year varsity athlete) Lauren Randall has shown growth over the last 4 years on the court and as a person through her leadership and self-sacrifice. She is involved with her community in the church and providing helpful services to friends and family when needed. She is beyond being creative and supportive of teammates no matter the circumstances. She also brings light and positive energy to the court winning or losing and comes to practice every day ready to get better. Thus far in the season, Lauren, the libero/defensive specialist has amassed 147 digs and 19 serving aces, with 156 serve receives. She is always up for anything, and tries her best all the time on the court, bench, and in the classroom.
EDUCATION
WCJB

TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Avery Sabile (St. Francis)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Avery Sabile loves working on herself through golf. “The important part for me is the process and that’s the most important thing you should trust,” said St. Francis senior golfer Avery Sabile. “You get to focus on yourself and I think that’s the important part. It’s...
GAINESVILLE, FL
KFDA

River Road senior Dominick Branum named GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This week’s FirstBank Southwest GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week has won more than a football game. Meet River Road’s Dominick Branum. River Road All-District lineman Dominick Branum helps lead the Wildcats’ wing-T offense. “He’s always quick and he’s always been good at pulling,” said Tate...
AMARILLO, TX
augustachronicle.com

JC Warrior Sam Moore receives Scholar Athlete Award

Many students find a niche in high school, a place where their interests and talents overlap allowing them a space to stand out from the crowd. Samantha Moore, Sam to her friends, found that special place balancing her interests on both the softball diamond and in the classroom. She is...
AUGUSTA, GA
WLOX

Scholar athlete of the week: Resurrection’s Mia Holland

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Resurrection volleyball is enjoying its best two-year stretch in history. One of the players with her fingerprints all over the Eagles’ program is Mia Holland, who led the team in kills this past season, and helped the team win its first state title last year. “It’s...
PASCAGOULA, MS
KSAT 12

Scholar Athlete: Abigail Perez, Madison High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Abigail Perez of Madison High School. Abigail is a two-year member of the varsity basketball team. She’s also a one-year member of the varsity track and field team. She was named Academic All-District last year as a junior. Abigail performs community service through Northeast Pediatrics and New Vision Community Church. She maintains a 106 GPA and is ranked in the top 5% of her class. Abigail plans to attend college, major in Psychology and become a children’s counselor.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Vulcan Materials Scholar Athletes of the Week

High school sports are back! And every year we feature area student athletes doing amazing things both in and out of the classroom. ... Here are this week's Vulcan Materials Company Scholar Athletes of the Week. And high school football is tonight on the Taco Cabana Thursday night lights presented...
HIGH SCHOOL
WIBW

Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Lyndon’s Addyson Easter

LYNDON, Kan. (WIBW) - This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Lyndon’s Addyson Easter. Easter plays volleyball, basketball and softball. She has been a cheer captain for two years. She also keeps busy outside athletics, maintaining a 3.91 GPA and taking part in FFA, FCA, FBLA, 4H,...
LYNDON, KS
Daily Item

SCHOLAR ATHLETE Well-rounded Daly ready for states

With three languages, two sports and one instrument in her tool belt, it is safe to say Maggie Daly is well-rounded. Not only is she a two-sport athlete with cross-country and track, but she also plays trombone for the marching band, and participates in the school musical each year. Daly,...
LEWISBURG, PA
WEAR

Scholar Athlete: Les Gaillard, Bayside Academy

DAPHNE, Ala. -- Talented and humble are just a few characteristics people use to describe Bayside Academy senior Les Gaillard. “I think for any person that has a lot of talent but doesn’t flaunt it, I think that’s a great trait to have and that’s what Les has," Phil Lazenby, Bayside Academy head coach said. "That’s the best way to lead, and he does a great job at that.”
DAPHNE, AL
KSAT 12

Scholar Athlete: Jacinda Montes, Highlands High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Jacinda Montes of Highlands High School. Jacinda is a member of the varsity basketball and swim teams. She’s also a four-year member of the varsity softball team. She was named Second-Team All-District and Academic All-State three years in a row. She’s also a member of the Student Athlete Leadership Committee and the Student Council. Jacinda maintains a 3.7 GPA, plans to attend college, major in Psychology and become a Neuropsychologist.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
cwbradio.com

Baierl Named Judy Kruckman Women’s Volleyball Scholar-Athlete

MADISON, Wis.-- UW-Eau Claire’s Kendra Baierl has been named recipient of the 2021 WIAC Judy Kruckman Women’s Volleyball Scholar-Athlete Award. Kendra is a senior at UW-Eau Claire and is from Marshfield where she played for Columbus Catholic. She is double-majoring in marketing and psychology with a minor in management, and maintains a 3.78 grade point average. She is a four-time member of the WIAC Scholastic Honor Roll and been recognized on UW-Eau Claire’s Dean’s List numerous semesters, while receiving Academic Distinction.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
KFDA

Amarillo High senior Isaac McGill named GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This week’s FirstBank Southwest GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week is one of the fastest long distance runners in the Texas Panhandle. Meet Amarillo High’s Isaac McGill. Amarillo High senior Isaac McGill ended his cross country high school career second in the state running 15 minutes...
AMARILLO, TX

