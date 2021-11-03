New Sun Valley Video Highlights All the Best Things About Winter in Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho will be getting a new Scheels sporting goods store to be built in one of the fastest-growing cities in the state. The Fargo, North Dakota-based Scheels announced it will build a 240,000 square foot store at Ten Mile Crossing in Meridian, with plans to open the Spring of 2024. “We could not be more excited to announce SCHEELS is coming to Idaho,” said SCHEELS CEO Steve M. Scheel. “Our company has been studying the Boise market for more than a decade and was pleased to find the best possible location for our store at Ten Mile Crossing in Meridian. We want to thank the development teams at SCS Development, Brighton Corporation, and Ball Ventures for making this project possible, and we are thrilled to bring a new shopping experience to the Treasure Valley.”
