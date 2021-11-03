CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

New Sun Valley Video Highlights All the Best Things About Winter in Idaho

By Nate Bird
News Radio 1310 KLIX
News Radio 1310 KLIX
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new video posted online to incite excitement about winter coming to Idaho has me excited for the snow. I'm still not even close to excited about the cold though. Idaho is an amazing place to live pretty much year-round. With the exception of a few weeks where the flies come...

newsradio1310.com

Comments / 0

Related
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Plan that 2022 Idaho Camping Trip Nine Months Out

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Parks officials are reminding potential campers for 2022 that the nine-month window to make a campsite reservation is always available. According to the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation (IDPR), people can begin making plans for summer camping and reserve a state campsite up to the beginning of August. “We’ve had a lot of people ask when we are going to open the reservation.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls Idaho Faces the Crunch of a Worker Shortage

Where are we going to find workers? A pair of new restaurants are ready to open near the Twin Falls Visitor Center. They’ll need staff. On Monday I went to lunch at a restaurant on Pole Line Road. The place was packed and we had a 15-minute wait. My friend had been to another restaurant the night before and waited 40 minutes. Some of this is due to staffing shortages. A new restaurant is opening on the west side of Blue Lakes Boulevard, on the corner opposite Sizzler. The place had a large help wanted sign posted last week.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Help Idaho Boy Scouts Collect Food For the Idaho Foodbank Nov. 13

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Boy Scouts across the Magic Valley will help collect food for the Idaho Food Bank that will go to those that may need help with food this holiday season. Boy Scouts of America and the Idaho Foodbank will team up on November 13, in the Treasure, Magic, and Wood River valleys to collect non-perishable food items from the public. Scouts will be looking for canned meats, dry or canned beans, canned soup, canned fruit, canned vegetables, and canned milk. Drop off times will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Idaho Foodbank headquarters in Meridian will also be taking donations.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sun Valley, ID
Government
Twin Falls, ID
Government
City
Twin Falls, ID
City
Sun Valley, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
News Radio 1310 KLIX

VIDEO: Bison Stampede Over Yellowstone Bridge

The couple who posted the video explained this took place last month. They were genuinely frightened as the herd came charging across a bridge where they were parked. I say parked because there really wasn’t anywhere they could go and staying inside their vehicle appears to be a common-sense choice.
TWIN FALLS, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Alice
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Fish and Game: Cougars Seen in Twin Falls, Kimberly

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Residents of Twin Falls and Kimberly have been reporting more sightings of mountain lions in their neighborhoods. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said it has gotten more reports of the cougars roaming residential neighborhoods in the two towns and that the big cats have killed livestock east of Twin Falls. People living in Kimberly told Idaho Fish and Game that cougars have been caught on security cameras around homes and neighborhoods.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Scheels Sporting Goods Store Coming to Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho will be getting a new Scheels sporting goods store to be built in one of the fastest-growing cities in the state. The Fargo, North Dakota-based Scheels announced it will build a 240,000 square foot store at Ten Mile Crossing in Meridian, with plans to open the Spring of 2024. “We could not be more excited to announce SCHEELS is coming to Idaho,” said SCHEELS CEO Steve M. Scheel. “Our company has been studying the Boise market for more than a decade and was pleased to find the best possible location for our store at Ten Mile Crossing in Meridian. We want to thank the development teams at SCS Development, Brighton Corporation, and Ball Ventures for making this project possible, and we are thrilled to bring a new shopping experience to the Treasure Valley.”
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho’s Mike Simpson Dressed as a Jail Inmate for Halloween

“He looks like he escaped a county jail,” was a comment from a studio guest. I just pulled up U.S. Representative Mike Simpson’s official website. He’s wearing some sort of polo and it does look a bit like the costumes worn by some fellow people you see in work detail along a southern Idaho highway. A few minutes later, I was joined by a guest who would like to replace Simpson in Idaho’s Second District. The latter guest told me Simpson wore something even more outrageous when recently addressing indigenous tribes.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

UPDATE: Oregon Women Traveling Through Idaho Found, One Deceased

UPDATE: Kootenai County Sheriff's officials said the two women who went missing from Pendleton, Oregon were found in the Panhandle National Forest after a hunter located one of the women deceased Friday morning. The hunter called emergency dispatch at around 11:45 a.m. after finding the elder woman in the Solitaire Saddle area. The hunter guided law enforcement to the victim. A search of the area found the gold minivan with the other woman inside, alive. The sheriff's office said it looked like the two women had gotten lost and confused while following their GPS and ended up in the Forest where their vehicle had broken down. The mother tried to walk for help but died from exposure. The woman who stayed with the van was her daughter, who is mentally disabled. Family was headed to the area to pick her up.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Days#Snow Falls#Plague#Abercrombie
News Radio 1310 KLIX

First Impression: Twin Falls Smells Funny, But Feels Like Home

To quote the famous Mr. Rogers, "It's a beautiful day in this neighborhood, a beautiful day for a neighbor. Would you be mine? Could you be mine? Won't you be my neighbor?" Twin Falls is already beginning to feel like home after just a week, but it has been an adjustment as well. Getting lost, not knowing anyone, and asking everyone thousands of questions takes a toll. There have been some observations in the first week though.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Santa Claus Returns To The Magic Valley Mall In Twin Falls This Month

It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas! Well, kind of. Santa Claus has made the announcement that he will be coming to the Magic Valley Mall starting this month. You can pay Santa a visit and get yourself on the nice list all at once! On November 20th Santa and the Magic Valley Mall will be collecting donations of canned foods and other things to distribute to families in need over the holidays. Christmas is all about spreading love and joy, what better way than to donate to those in need to make sure they get a full belly and some joy.
TWIN FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, ID
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy