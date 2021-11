Dynamic award pricing is all the rage lately, with nearly all major U.S. hotel and airline loyalty programs employing it in some way or another. This is especially true with SkyTeam airlines. The two largest and most popular loyalty programs in the SkyTeam alliance — Delta SkyMiles and Air France-KLM Flying Blue — have both used dynamic award pricing for years. In turn, this makes it all the more important not only to hunt for deals with these programs, but also to read up on some of the smaller SkyTeam airlines and their frequent-flyer programs to find sweet spots that might be your best chance of booking bargain awards these days.

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO