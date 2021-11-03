CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: Tapping Into Godly Confidence

By Keenan "HIGz" Higgins
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XuL9X_0cluPWjr00

Would you describe your life at the moment as “quiet desperation”?

Unfortunately many people today are living with as much personal turmoil on the outside as they are on the inside, so Dr. Willie Jolley decided to use today’s “Wake Up & Win” minute to assert the power of confidence as a way of battling that inner depression.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club . ( Terms and conditions )

By understanding that God has blessed you with unique abilities and talents that ultimately make you extraordinary in His eyes, you can begin to see that same reflection of strength when looking in the mirror. All it takes is tapping into that confidence on a God level  — we all have it in us! — in order to see our amazing potential to achieve any goal.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Get into today’s Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell below:

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Comments / 0

Related
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell

Karima Shares Why She Has God To Thank For Her Redemption Story & Blessings [EXCLUSIVE]

Recording artist Karima, who you may remember her from the group Virtue, aka Erica’s “unofficial cousin”, stopped by Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell to share her redemption story, new music, and so much more! Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions) Just like all of us, […]
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Turner
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Erica Campbell
Person
Viola Davis
Person
Willie Jolley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#God#Tapping#The First Lady#Tribute Act
rollingout.com

Ray J makes hard-core demands in divorce petition

It appears that Ray J and Princess Love are serious about ending their marriage this time. Ray J, 40, has listed off his requests to the judge, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. The rapper-turned-reality TV star and businessman wants joint custody of the couple’s two children. Ray also...
RELATIONSHIPS
epicstream.com

Michelle Obama Shock: Barack’s Wife Meddles With Malia’s Relationship? Ex-FLOTUS Allegedly Urges Daughter To Wed Longtime Boyfriend Rory Farquharson

Michelle Obama is, allegedly, forcing Malia Obama to settle down with her boyfriend, Rory. Michelle Obama is a very hands-on mom, and she’s also close to her two daughters, Malia and Sasha. When the COVID-19 pandemic plagued the United States, the ex-POTUS got to spend more time with her children because they stayed at home with their parents.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Raven-Symoné Admits She Broke Up With Her Now-Wife Miranda Maday 8 Yrs. Ago Before 2020 Wedding: ‘I Messed Up’

Raven-Symoné & Miranda Maday’s love story is tumultuous, but Miranda revealed on the HL podcast she ‘always knew’ that Raven was ‘her person.’. Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday’s love story goes quite far back, when the two met several years ago at a karaoke event and locked eyes. “I just walked up I was like, ‘Hi, how are you? Nice to see you, pretty eyes.’ And we actually didn’t leave each other’s side for like a good week or two after that,” Raven recalled on the HollywoodLife Podcast. The actress was planning a move to New York shortly after the two met and invited Miranda, a social media manager, to join her. However, it was just a short time later that the now-married faced a hiccup in their fairytale. “Sometimes you live in your child’s brain for so long until that right person comes along and shakes you out of your normal programming, and I couldn’t take it because I’m a wreck. So I broke up with her, and she was mad at me for good,” Raven recalled.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni, 17, Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Dad Seal — Photos

Leni Klum rocked a black mini dress while posing for photos with dad Seal at the LA premiere of Netflix’s ‘The Harder They Fall.’. Heidi Klum‘s 17-year-old daughter Leni made a rare red carpet appearance with her adopted father, Seal, on Wednesday, October 13 at the premiere for the new Netflix Western film, The Harder They Fall. Leni and Seal, who has raised the rising model with Heidi, 48, since her birth in 2004, posed for photos together on the carpet at The Shrine in Los Angeles. The pair were there to celebrate the new film, which Seal contributed to the soundtrack of alongside JAY-Z and Lauryn Hill.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
E! News

Caitlyn Jenner Admits Relationship With Ex Kris Jenner Is "Not as Good as It Should Be"

Watch: Kim & Khloe Discuss Where the Family Stands With Caitlyn Jenner. Things could be better between Caitlyn Jenner and her ex-wife, Kris Jenner. During Monday night's episode of Big Brother VIP, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum gave an emotional update about their relationship. "I would say from my standpoint, our relationship is not as good as it should be," the Olympian told her housemates. "I don't have any hard feelings towards her. I wish it was closer, but it's not."
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Joc & Kendra Robinson Are Now Married

On Sunday, November 7th, Love & Hip-Hop stars Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson exchanged their vows, beginning their life together as a married couple. Joc proposed to his beloved back in 2019, and never anticipated that his engagement would last this long. “[COVID-19] definitely threw out the wedding planning. It...
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Beyoncé almost breaks the internet in plunging white gown – and woah

Beyoncé took social media by storm on Wednesday when she wore a plunging white gown in a new Instagram photo with husband Jay-Z. The singer's snap has racked up over one million likes in a matter of hours, and it's not hard to see why. The 40-year-old looked sensational in the figure-hugging gown, which she styled with a white fur coat and a yellow diamond necklace.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Young Tracee Ellis Ross Was Very Chill About Her Famous Mom

Tracee Ellis Ross can be very down-to-earth about her mother, superstar Diana Ross. The Black-ish actor's longtime friend and collaborator, writer and activist Michaela Angela Davis, recalled meeting Ross and her mom for the first time in the star's Harper's Bazaar cover story. The duo, who are executive-producing the upcoming docuseries The Hair Tales together, met while working for the lifestyle magazine Mirabella over two decades ago.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell

Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell

24
Followers
294
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell weekdays from 6-10AM EST!

 https://getuperica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy