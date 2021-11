I hope all Iowans will take a hard look at Sen. Chuck Grassley and what he has not done for the average Iowan. Just vote no. No. 1, voter suppression. He has voted along with all the Trump supporters to make it harder for people to vote. Why? Is it because the more peole who vote, there is less chance of Republicans winning?

