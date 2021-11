People who haven’t yet bought devices such as PlayStations and smartphones might not get in them in time for Christmas, the boss of one of the world’s biggest chip makers has warned.The world is currently in the grips of “the most extreme” chip shortage that Simon Segars, chief executive of chip firm Arm, has ever seen, he told the Web Summit event in Lisbon.The difficulties getting hold of the processors that nowadays power everything from watches to cars mean that there might not be time to actually buy them in time for Christmas, he warned.““If you haven’t bought all your...

