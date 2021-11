Now that we're officially in November, Dunkin' fans are bracing themselves for having to say goodbye to their many Halloween-themed offerings, but luckily this also means the reveal of all-new drinks and snacks to get us in the spirit of the upcoming holiday season. While their September and October offerings typically embrace pumpkin flavors, their upcoming treats will be embracing peppermint mocha, white chocolate, and a holiday blend of coffee. Additionally, Dunkin' will be serving up cranberry orange muffins and pancake minis, making for an exciting roster of delectables to help you embrace all of the traditions of the upcoming holidays. These new treats will begin being available at Dunkin' locations starting November 3rd.

