Minnesota To Receive $74M In Federal Funds To Protect, Conserve Wetland Habitat

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota will be getting $74 million in funding for the conservation and protection of wetland habitat and migratory birds.

The funds will directly impact communities in southern Minnesota, southwestern Minnesota, and along the Red and Minnesota rivers. The funding is being granted through the North American Wetlands Conservation Act.

The federal funds will also be matched by $74 million in partner funds, which includes the group Pheasants Forever.

Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, both Democrats, were involved in getting the funding to Minnesota’s wetlands.

