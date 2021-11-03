CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota To Receive $74M In Federal Funds To Protect, Conserve Wetland Habitat

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota will be getting $74 million in funding for the conservation and protection of wetland habitat and migratory birds.

The funds will directly impact communities in southern Minnesota, southwestern Minnesota, and along the Red and Minnesota rivers. The funding is being granted through the North American Wetlands Conservation Act.

The federal funds will also be matched by $74 million in partner funds, which includes the group Pheasants Forever.

Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, both Democrats, were involved in getting the funding to Minnesota’s wetlands.

Kat Kountry 105

What Is A Fair Land Rental Rate In Southern Minnesota?

What is a fair land rental rate for next year's crop? That is a very common question at this time of the year! There is no easy answer and it typically gets very complicated, very quickly. Then of course you hear "coffee shop" talk about some farmer that rented a farm for what seems like a huge per acre rate. Then you may find out that the cash rent per acre includes the farmer's use of a machine shed, maybe grain bins and corn dryer, maybe even a hog finishing barn.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID-19 In MN: Latest Positivity Rate Nears ‘High Risk’ Threshold

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A day after warning that COVID-19 case numbers are among the highest seen this year, Minnesota health officials reported 7,173 additional cases and 20 more deaths. The Tuesday update from the Minnesota Department of Health contains data from over the weekend and is current as of Monday morning. There have now been 826,404 total positive cases recorded in the state since the pandemic began, with over 8,800 of those cases being reinfections. As for the death toll, 8,882 total deaths have now been attributed to COVID-19 in Minnesota. One of the 20 newly reported deaths involved a person in...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Pollution Officials Add 15 Bodies Of Water To Impaired Waters List

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota pollution officials on Monday released a proposed impaired waters list for 2022, an update that included the addition of 15 northeastern and central Minnesota water bodies where fish have been contaminated with long-lasting chemicals. The 15 were added due to contamination with a family of widely used chemicals known as PFAS, sometimes called “forever chemicals “due to their inability to break down. It’s the first time water bodies outside the Minneapolis-St. Paul area have made the list due to PFAS contamination. A PFAS compound known as perfluorooctane sulfonic acid, or PFOS, can accumulate in fish and potentially cause...
MINNESOTA STATE
