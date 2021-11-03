CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Browns designate Andy Janovich for return from injured reserve after waiving Johnny Stanton

By Jared Mueller
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ckp2d_0cluKboJ00

Some business actually got done in the last two days for the Cleveland Browns despite all of the Odell Beckham Jr. drama. While it will not rise to the TMZ-level of the Beckham/Baker Mayfield coverage, the team made two moves that coincide with each other over the last two days.

Yesterday, the Browns waived fullback Johnny Stanton with the expectation that he would be added back to the practice squad if not claimed.

Today, the team designated fullback Andy Janovich for return from injured reserve. Cleveland now has three weeks to activate him from the injured reserve list. With the decision to waive Stanton on the NFL’s trade deadline, it is likely that Janovich will be activated in time for the Week 9 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Janovich hurt his hamstring on October 12th leading to being placed on injured reserve. In his five games this season, he had two rushing attempts for zero yards and a touchdown. Janovich also caught a pass to convert on a two-point try against the Minnesota Vikings.

While replacing Janovich for three games, Stanton had two receptions, one for a touchdown, and two rushes for a total of five yards.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Has Honest Message For Baker Mayfield

ESPN’s Dan Graziano has his doubts about Mayfield’s abilities. In particular, the ESPN analyst isn’t so sure Mayfield is capable of single-handedly winning games for the Browns. The former No. 1 overall pick is, at worst, an adept game-manager. Game-managers have won Super Bowls before, but it’s not super common.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Tmz#The Cincinnati Bengals#The Minnesota Vikings
247Sports

Browns Announce Boatload of Roster Moves

BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns announced Tuesday afternoon that they have made multiple roster moves, in response to the new roster spot vacated by a certain wide receiver, as well as the ongoing roster uncertainty due to three running backs now being on the Covid list. The team announced that...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ex-Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. clears waivers; what's next for Saints

Here we go: wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has cleared waivers and will begin weighing free agent offers, and USA Today’s Josina Anderson reports he will be in little rush to pick his next team. He’s got several viable offers on the table and wants to enter a positive situation, which makes sense. He spent the first leg of his career languishing with the poorly-managed New York Giants and Cleveland Browns. Now that he can choose where to play, he’ll surely be discerning.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Browns Release FB Johnny Stanton

BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns announced today that they have released fullback Johnny Stanton from the active roster. This move likely signals the return of Andy Janovich from short-term injured reserve. Janovich has been rehabbing an injured hamstring suffered in the Week 5 loss to the Chargers. Stanton seemed to...
NFL
247Sports

Browns OBJ does not practice due to 'shoulder/non-injury related personal matter'; Janovich to return from IR

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns listed Odell Beckham Jr. as not-practicing Wednesday due to 'shoulder/non-injury related personal matter. The team also made made a roster move on Wednesday. They announced that fullback Andy Janovich has been designated for return from injured reserve. In addition, the team waived fullback Johnny Stanton IV on Tuesday.
NFL
FOX Sports

Browns place All-Pro tackle Conklin on injured reserve

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns All-Pro right tackle Jack Conklin will miss at least three games after being placed on injured reserve Saturday with a dislocated elbow. Conklin got hurt in the second quarter of last weekend's 15-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He had just returned after missing two games with a knee injury.
NFL
Yardbarker

Andy Janovich Designated to Return, To Practice Wednesday

The Cleveland Browns have designated fullback Andy Janovich to return from injured reserve on Wednesday with the intent to have him practice, potentially clearing the way for him to play Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Browns waived fullback Johnny Stanton on Tuesday with the intent of putting him back...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Browns Sign Johnny Stanton To Practice Squad

The Cleveland Browns have been experiencing a fullback frenzy this week also. Just when all of the attention is on the wide receivers room, there are fullbacks in flux. Johnny Stanton was released by the Browns to make room for the return of Andy Janovich from IR. Janovich, who came...
NFL
NBC Sports

Browns waive Herb Miller, put John Kelly on COVID-19 reserve list

The football world is waiting for the Browns to officially waive wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., so word that the team was announcing roster moves on Monday afternoon piqued interest. As it turns out, the Browns were waiving a different player. They cut cornerback Herb Miller and also announced that...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

44K+
Followers
88K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy