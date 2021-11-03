Browns designate Andy Janovich for return from injured reserve after waiving Johnny Stanton

Some business actually got done in the last two days for the Cleveland Browns despite all of the Odell Beckham Jr. drama. While it will not rise to the TMZ-level of the Beckham/Baker Mayfield coverage, the team made two moves that coincide with each other over the last two days.

Yesterday, the Browns waived fullback Johnny Stanton with the expectation that he would be added back to the practice squad if not claimed.

Today, the team designated fullback Andy Janovich for return from injured reserve. Cleveland now has three weeks to activate him from the injured reserve list. With the decision to waive Stanton on the NFL’s trade deadline, it is likely that Janovich will be activated in time for the Week 9 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Janovich hurt his hamstring on October 12th leading to being placed on injured reserve. In his five games this season, he had two rushing attempts for zero yards and a touchdown. Janovich also caught a pass to convert on a two-point try against the Minnesota Vikings.

While replacing Janovich for three games, Stanton had two receptions, one for a touchdown, and two rushes for a total of five yards.