Opinion: Should Rutgers Keep Professor Who Preaches Racism?

By Dennis Malloy
WPG Talk Radio
WPG Talk Radio
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You hear stories of occasional off-color remarks by teachers on social media or racial epithets scrawled on walls or pulled from old Twitter posts. The media and the internet mob go wild calling for their jobs or their heads. So, we now have a...

Related
Washington Examiner

No, white people didn’t invent slavery and conquest

It’s unclear what, exactly, they’re teaching Africana studies professors these days, but it apparently isn’t world history. Rutgers University Professor Brittney Cooper, whose area of expertise is in women’s and gender studies and Africana studies, believes subjugation and military conquest didn’t exist in the world between “brown and black” people until white people arrived on the scene with their colonialism and white supremacy.
YOUTUBE
Fox News

Bill Maher, liberal professor clash on CRT in schools: It's 'disingenuous' to say parents oppose Black history

"Real Time" host Bill Maher had a tense exchange about critical race theory in schools on Friday night's show with guest Michael Eric Dyson, a Vanderbilt University professor. Maher kicked off the show's panel discussion by addressing how "Democrats got their a-- kicked" in Tuesday's elections, particularly in Virginia where the issue of education dominated the gubernatorial race won by Republican Glenn Youngkin.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rutgers#Racism#White People#Africana
New York Post

‘Offensive’ Yale speaker claims FBI inflates anti-Semitic hate crimes

Yale University is under fire from its own law students after a bizarre lecture about anti-Semitism from a self-described “kinky … sexuality educator.”. Ericka Hart was invited to speak to the Yale Law Journal about anti-Semitism in September, but instead, her talk drifted off into topics like “pretty privilege,” and “fatphobia.”
COLLEGES
Loyola Maroon

OPINION: Respecting pronouns is not a choice

Have you ever been in a situation where you or one of your friends are misgendered by another student or individual? If you haven’t, (speaking from experience) correcting someone is a pretty awkward situation — especially if the person is adamant about misgendering or doesn’t understand the concept of it. The whole concept of gender is actually incredibly simple because it all has to do with respect.
SOCIETY
ocscanner.news

Rutgers Professor Calls White People Villains

A professor at New Jersey’s Rutgers University said she believes that white people are historically “committed to being villains” — and that her unfiltered solution to addressing white supremacy would be to “take them out.”. Brittney Cooper, a professor of women’s and gender studies and Africana studies, addressed the history...
SOCIETY
NPR

'Woke Racism': John McWhorter argues against what he calls a religion of anti-racism

The linguist John McWhorter has been questioning the way Americans talk about race. His new book attacks leading thinkers on race, including some who've been heard on NPR. There's Ibram X. Kendi, whose books include "How To Be An Antiracist," or Robin DiAngelo, whose book "White Fragility" urges white people to question their underlying beliefs. In McWhorter's telling, they are priests of a kind of new religion.
RELIGION
theviolinchannel.com

University of Michigan Professor Accused of Racism

Objections were raised by the undergraduate composition class over Sheng’s showing of the 1965 version of William Shakespeare’s “Othello,” starring actor Sir Laurence Olivier in the title role. Controversy surrounded Olivier’s version of “Othello” during the time of its release. Critic Bosley Crowther then told the New York Times that...
EDUCATION
BBC

Kathleen Stock: University of Sussex free speech row professor quits

A professor accused of transphobia for her views on gender identity is quitting her post at the University of Sussex. Philosophy professor Kathleen Stock, who rejects the claim, said she would be leaving after "a horrible time" and "difficult few years". Earlier this month an anonymous group launched a campaign...
EDUCATION
Bwog

Professor Jonathan Rieder Employs Racist Slur In Sociology Class

Students from Professor Rieder’s class recount the N-word being quoted from a rap lyric and the subsequent disagreement. On Thursday, October 22, Professor Rieder recited a lyric that included the N-word in his “Culture In America” class while talking about Eminem and multiplicity of identity. He then continued with his lecture. After a minute, a student in the class unmuted and said that as a non-Black person, Rieder shouldn’t say the word. Rieder disagreed. He explained that though he had previously used the full slur, including the “hard r” ending, he’d stopped using the word with the “hard r” two years ago, following conversations with students.
SOCIETY
Washington Examiner

As the Left spreads racial resentment, anti-white hate crimes hit a 20-year high

According to the FBI Crime Data Explorer , hate crime offenses with an anti-white bias have reached their highest levels in 20 years. There were 1,072 such hate crime offenses last year — the most since 2000, when there were 1,088. These hate crimes tend to go under the radar because the media, politicians, pundits, academicians, and other “experts” tend to play up such stories only when they advance a leftist narrative about the ubiquity and danger of white supremacy.
SOCIETY
bates.edu

Professors, inspired by a Bates play, offer lessons in American redlining and racism

From Assistant Professor of Theater Cliff Odle’s perspective, the artifice of theater is often the best way to expose the truth of the human condition. In the case of the play The Luck of the Irish, which he and his students spent the first part of fall 2021 mounting, it’s also providing a history lesson in redlining, American racism, and a challenge to the audience, to ask their own questions.
LEWISTON, ME
inquirer.com

Rowan professor offers Black Lives Matter course to discuss institutional racism. Teaching it is a mission, she says.

Professor Alicia Monroe wants students in her Black Lives Matter class to leave at the end of the semester with more than just three credits. Monroe began teaching the Rowan University course several years ago, before the movement had become a rallying cry for racial justice in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota. Since then, the class has taken on new meaning amid a national debate about policing and a call by some protesters to defund the police.
SOCIETY
Sidelines

Immigration Expert Discusses Xenophobia With Students

On Tuesday, Erika Lee, director of the Immigration History Research Center at the University of Minnesota, spoke on xenophobia in America at Middle Tennessee State University’s Strickland Visiting Scholar Lecture. The 90-minute webinar mainly consisted of a discussion centered around Lee’s latest book, “America for Americans: A History of Xenophobia...
IMMIGRATION
Fox News

University of Austin dedicated to free speech will counter colleges 'hijacked by maniacs,' founding prof says

Hundreds of college professors pleaded to join a new university dedicated to free speech just hours after it was announced, a founding faculty member told Fox News on Monday. The University of Austin – a newly founded college announced on Bari Weiss' substack Monday – is committed to "freedom of inquiry, freedom of conscience, and civil discourse," according to the school's website. Its primary founders are vocal critics of the direction traditional academic institutions have taken.
COLLEGES
