Opinion: Should Rutgers Keep Professor Who Preaches Racism?

Students from Professor Rieder’s class recount the N-word being quoted from a rap lyric and the subsequent disagreement. On Thursday, October 22, Professor Rieder recited a lyric that included the N-word in his “Culture In America” class while talking about Eminem and multiplicity of identity. He then continued with his lecture. After a minute, a student in the class unmuted and said that as a non-Black person, Rieder shouldn’t say the word. Rieder disagreed. He explained that though he had previously used the full slur, including the “hard r” ending, he’d stopped using the word with the “hard r” two years ago, following conversations with students.

