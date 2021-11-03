ELECTION RESULTS 2: Mora extends lead over Marx; Barrett, Matta, Moore hold on as races tighten

The second round of results were released Wednesday, Nov. 3 for Tuesday’s General Election for the four Burien City Council positions, and Stephanie Mora has extended her lead over incumbent Krystal Marx to 13.43% from 12.92%, with a 949 vote advantage, up from 764.

Other races are tightening:

Challenger Martin Barrett holds a slim lead over Hugo Garcia at 2.62%, down from 3.25% – now at just 188 votes (down from 195).

Incumbent Jimmy Matta’s lead over Mark Dorsey has shrunk to 3.6% from 4.09% – now at 256 votes.

Sarah Moore’s lead over Alex Simkus has shrunk to 6.22% from 7.67% – now at 440 votes.

Please note that these are still early returns, and historically totals change as more results are tabulated. The next round of results will be released Thursday afternoon, Nov. 4.

CITY OF BURIEN

Ballots Counted: 7,424

* Registered Voters: 29,926 • 24.81%

Totals shown by Votes • Percentage

City of Burien Council Position No. 1:

Martin Barrett: 3,663 • 51.14% [from: 3,079 • 51.40%]

Hugo Garcia: 3,475 • 48.52% [from: 2,884 • 48.15%]

City of Burien Council Position No. 3:

Jimmy Matta*: 3,671 • 51.57% [from: 3,083 • 51.75%]

Mark Dorsey: 3,415 • 47.97% [from: 2,839 • 47.66%]

City of Burien Council Position No. 5:

Sarah Moore: 3,750 • 52.97% [from: 3,178 • 53.65%]

Alex Simkus: 3,310 • 46.75% [from: 2,724 • 45.98%]

City of Burien Council Position No. 7:

Krystal Marx*: 3,036 • 42.97% [from: 2,552 • 43.15%]

Stephanie Mora: 3,985 • 56.40% [from: 3,316 • 56.07%]

*incumbent

Final results will be certified by King County Elections on Tuesday, Nov. 23.