CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Rosie on the House: Restore cabinets without replacement

Green Valley News and Sun
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDIY Options — Painting, Refinishing or Refacing. There are three options that you can do on your own that can perk up the appearance of the cabinets. Using good-quality, enamel-based paint, you can choose any color you want. It's best to remove the cabinet doors and drawers and paint them separately....

www.gvnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
12tomatoes.com

Man Builds An Entire House Out Of Wooden Pallets

Sergey Lesnoy and his friend Tyson are the industrious type, that is for sure. Once you have had the chance to see the results of their handiwork, you won’t be able to believe what they have pulled off. These two men managed to find some wooden pallets and make magic...
HOME & GARDEN
Domaine

14 Stone Kitchen Backsplash Ideas That Really Rock

Considering a stone kitchen backsplash? First of all, good choice. They’re beautiful, timeless, and add a ton of character to any kitchen. In selecting, there are two very different aesthetic routes you can choose from: rough, textured stacked stones that create a rustic, organic look, or sleek, modern stone backsplashes, like quartzite or marble.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

This $20 Organizer Saved so Much Cabinet Space in My Tiny Kitchen

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you have drawers in your kitchen right now, cherish them. Yes, I’m talking drawers where you store silverware, dish towels, cooking tools, and basically anything else that you regularly use in the kitchen. When I moved to my new apartment, I quickly discovered that there isn’t a single drawer in my kitchen. You heard that right — not one! Which means that I can’t even make use of the OXO organizer Kitchn’s executive lifestyle director loves, these expert-approved drawer organizers, or this chic tray to tidy up a junk drawer. One particular downside of this design is the lack of a spice drawer. To remedy this, we’d initially shoved four roommates’ worth of seasonings into our cabinet, taking up almost an entire shelf and wasting precious storage space. That is, until I decided to think vertically with these $20 wall-mounted floating shelves.
HOME & GARDEN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Racine County Eye

The Best Design Ideas for Any Small Bedroom

Small rooms (bedrooms in particular) are some of the hardest areas to decorate. No matter what you put into the space, you always have to be aware of how it interacts with the room and how much space it takes up. These factors alone will limit a lot of the furniture that you can place in your living area. To help you get around these problems, here are some of the best design ideas for any small bedroom.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Green Valley News and Sun

Rosie on the House: Test and inspect home alarm systems regularly

Once we install our smoke, security, and carbon monoxide alarms it can be easy to forget they are there. It is critical that these alarms are maintained so they work at their maximum efficiency when you need it most – in an emergency. It is critical that every household have...
HOME & GARDEN
tucson.com

Rosie on the House: Finding Extra Storage In Unexpected Places

Question: My children have returned to my empty nest. There is stuff everywhere. Any ideas for finding extra storage?. Answer: You may be surprised where you can find good storage spots. Here are some nooks and crannies that make excellent storage options. Walls & Corners — Cover an entire wall...
HOME & GARDEN
Quad Cities Onlines

The best seat in the house: Deere family couch slated for restoration

A pink couch where the Deere family once lounged is among historical items set for restoration at the Butterworth Center. The couch has been in the center, site of early Deere family homes, since 1956. But it likely originated earlier. The piece was gifted to John Deere's granddaughter Katherine by her father, Charles, upon her marriage to William Butterworth, and sat in the trophy room of the Deere-Wiman House before it was moved to the nearby Butterworth Center.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wood Veneer#Cabinets#House#Diy Options Painting#Refinishing Or Refacing#Hvlp#Refacing Refacing
Apartment Therapy

This $1 Fan-Favorite Dollar Store Cleaner Proves Your Home Can Sparkle on a Budget

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you’ve ever used baking soda, vinegar, or hydrogen peroxide to clean, then you know household cleaners don’t have to be expensive to work well. Let us introduce you to another budget-friendly cleaner that, like these other staples, deserves a permanent home in your cleaning caddy: LA’s Totally Awesome All-Purpose Cleaner, available at the Dollar Tree for exactly one U.S. dollar.
SHOPPING
yankodesign.com

This tiny home built from an old shipping container brings modern design to an elusive forest environment!

Ela is a shipping container turned tiny home located in a forested clearing somewhere in the small, picturesque town of Walnut Creek, Ohio. As suspected, winter is coming and so is the wanderlust. As we consider holiday travel plans, we’ll inevitably end up scrolling through all of the log cabins and tiny homes on Airbnb to find our ideal snowbird’s nest. Today, disused shipping containers, recycled paper, and AI technology are transforming picturesque winter escapes into tiny homes located everywhere from the coast to the forest. In the small town of Walnut Creek, Ohio, a tiny home called Ela built from an old shipping container sits amongst the trees to offer one such escape.
HOME & GARDEN
rismedia.com

Keep These 4 Plants Out of Your Yard

Though these four plants may photograph beautifully, here is why you should not put them in your yard. This tree may look beautiful when it blooms, but don’t let its delicate white flowers tempt you. These beautiful blooms release an intense rotting fish smell that no homeowner or their neighbors will enjoy.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Best Life

6 Things in Your Yard That Are Bringing Mice to Your Home

Not-so-fun fact: A house mouse can have as many as 10 litters of 12 offspring per year, according to the extermination company Terminix. Do the math and it's easy to see why a small rodent problem can lead to a big one very quickly. But you can minimize your risk of infestation by creating an outdoor environment around your house that is inhospitable to these critters—because once they're outside, it's not hard for them to sneak their way in. Read on to discover six things in your yard that could be bringing mice to your home.
ANIMALS
yankodesign.com

The Top 10 Tiny Homes of September designed to convert you into a sustainable architecture advocate!

It’s my favorite time of the month – when I get to explore and dive into some pretty cool tiny homes! Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world, we’re trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes! And, with everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have completely taken over the world of architecture and cemented their place as sustainable, minimal, and economical micro-living setups. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. They are a space-saving and eco-friendly living solution that reduces the load on Mother Earth! They’re simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And, we’ve curated a wide range of micro-home setups that totally grabbed our attention in the month of September! From an AI-enabled tiny home to a prefab tiny home that gives off major Japandi vibes – there’s a tiny home out there for everyone.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Reader's Digest

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to support certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use teal pumpkins during Halloween to show awareness of children’s food allergies and blue pumpkin buckets to spread awareness for autism. It’s a great way to spark conversations about issues that deserve the spotlight without seeming in your face.
HOME & GARDEN
The Kitchn

The Surprising Piece of Furniture from Your Grandparents’ House That’s Coming Back in Style

China cabinets are one of those things that remind some young adults of their grandparents’ only-for-show parlors or their parents’ dining rooms they maybe ate in once or twice a year growing up. They’re pieces of furniture that, along with huge dining room tables and hulking entertainment centers, don’t feel especially relevant to living in smaller spaces or more modern times. Millennials don’t throw formal dinner parties the same way that older generations did, but that, of course, doesn’t mean at-home entertaining isn’t happening at all. People just do it in a way that fits their current reality, meaning no need for a lavish 12-person china set… or the china cabinet to put it in.
INTERIOR DESIGN
SFGate

'Love It or List It' Spots One Thing in Your Kitchen That Can Sink a Home Sale

On HGTV's "Love It or List It," real estate agent David Visentin tries to find a new house for his clients, while designer Hilary Farr works hard to renovate their home and persuade them to stay. Yet on the latest episode, Farr is challenged by homeowners with a mile-long list of complaints about their property, prompting Farr to complain, "Young modern couples want it all!"
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy